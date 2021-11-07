MANCHESTER -- In its fifth trip to the NHIAA Division IV final, the Newmarket High School girls soccer team finally left with the plaque it came for on Sunday at Chabot-McDonough Field.
Newmarket secured its first state championship and an undefeated record with a 1-0 victory over Woodsville.
The top-seeded Mules (19-0) were the runners-up in 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Newmarket assistant coaches Annaliese Schmidt and Hannah Wood played on the 2012 team.
Third-seeded Woodsville finished with a 17-2-1 record.
“It’s the culmination of so many years and so many attempts to do this,” said Newmarket coach Andrew Dawson, who has led the team to each of its final appearances. “My overriding emotion really is just relief and happiness for this group that they were able to do it. It’s been built on the backs of the players that have come through this program over the years.”
Newmarket junior midfielder Ella Gallion scored the game’s lone goal in the 12th minute. Morgan Boucher threw the ball in to freshman Olivia Blackadar, who then found Gallion making a run inside the penalty box.
“I saw the opportunity to go -- cut in front of the defender and cut middle and it was a great pass and great touch,” Gallion said.
The Mules had a sizable possession advantage and their back line, led by centerbacks Maggie Moore and Jessica Berry, did not allow Woodsville to create dangerous scoring opportunities. Moore cleared Woodsville’s longest possession by carrying the ball past midfield with five minutes remaining.
Newmarket senior goalkeeper Riley Andriski made one save -- on a shot inside the box by Woodsville senior Maddie Roy in the 28th minute.
Woodsville did not draw a corner kick. Newmarket had two corner-kick tries.
Moore, a junior, credited Newmarket’s defensive success to the communication between the back line players.
“We just stayed tight,” Moore said. “We’re very talkative in the back so it helps a lot. ... We just try to kick it out as much as possible.”
Woodsville coach Ann Loud said she was proud of her players and that Newmarket was the strongest team the Engineers faced all season.
“They’re definitely the more aggressive team we’ve seen so far,” Loud said. “They don’t hesitate to go through you to get the ball and we don’t see that a whole lot. The girls, it took them awhile to adjust to that but once we got going, we started to pick it up. Maybe if we had another 10 minutes we might have done something but you can always say that.”
Woodsville freshman goalie Eliza Wagstaff made four saves.
Moore said the stress and pressure she and her teammates felt because of their unbeaten record turned to happiness after the final whistle.
“We earned it all season, we worked hard - undefeated so it feels good,” Moore said.