LONDONDERRY — Late in the first quarter of Friday night’s football game between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry High School a reporter on the Pinkerton sideline was asked, “Was McEachern Londonderry’s starting quarterback last year too?”
It was a tough question to answer. Yes, McEachern was Londonderry’s starting quarterback in 2019, but not this McEachern.
A year ago Dylan McEachern was the backup to his older brother Jake, who guided the Lancers to the Division I state championship and is now part of the Norwich football program. Little brother took his first step outside his brother’s shadow Friday when he led Londonderry to a 23-14 victory over rival Pinkerton before a limited crowd in the opening game for each team.
McEachern ran for a touchdown and also tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Colby Ramshaw in the victory.
“I came in confident,” McEachern said. “I had four years of grinding it out for this moment. I knew if my brother could do it, I could do it.
“I spoke with him Thursday night. He just told me to stay confident. If I make a bad play, let it go (before the) next play. Good tips.”
McEachern opened the scoring with a 65-yard TD run. His TD pass to Ramshaw plus Zach Fawcett’s PAT made it 13-0 with 10:19 left in the half.
McEachern rushed for 203 yards on 28 carries in the victory. He also completed 10 of 15 passes for 115 yards.
“We know he’s a great runner,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “He’s got this wiry way about him to not get hit directly. He’s agile and he makes guys miss. We have him back there returning kicks because he’s got that kind of ability. It was really, ‘Can he give us something through the air this year?’
“He’s got a very loose attitude. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy and he shakes it off if I get on him. I hope he can continue to grow and be like his brother, I thought his brother was awesome in terms of understanding everything on the field and running the offense.”
Two second-quarter TD runs by Evan Wilson (41 yards and 1 yard) plus Wilson’s two-point-conversion run following his second TD put the Astros up 14-13, but McEachern directed a 13-play drive that ended with Fawcett’s 26-yard field goal, which handed the Lancers a 16-14 halftime lead.
Londonderry’s final scoring drive began late in the third quarter and ended with Hayden Austen’s 1-yard run with 10:17 to play. McEachern rushed for 34 yards and completed four passes for 46 yards in the drive, which covered 90 yards.
“He (McEachern) did a nice job running the ball — that’s a fact,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “We knew it was going to be him (as the starting QB). It was no surprise there.”
It was Londonderry’s third consecutive victory over Pinkerton, which leads the series 32-9-0. The Lancers ended a 22-game losing streak against Pinkerton last season.
“We’re blessed to have this opportunity (because of COVID-19),” McEachern said. “We came out and took advantage of it. There’s nothing like beating them.”