The annual Make-A-Wish All-Star Hockey Classic, featuring top high school seniors (graduated) from Vermont and New Hampshire, will be played Saturday, June 26 at Stowe (Vt.) Arena. The women will face off at noon, with the men’s game to follow at 4 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 870 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted 1,700 wishes in the last 30 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $285,000 toward those wishes.
New Hampshire team rosters
Women (with high school)
Zoe Greene, goalie, Exeter; Natalie Morhun, F, Hanover; Makayla Maccioli, F, Lebanon; Kylie Youngclaus, F, Saint Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Brooke Yabroudy, F, Bishop Guertin, Maria Armaganian, D, Concord; Sophia Brackett, F, Hanover; Lauren Riviere, D, Pinkerton; Kelsey Levesque, F, Pinkerton; Jaelyn Kelleher, F, Concord; Skyler Bednarek, STA/Winnacunnet/Dover; Sage McGinley-Smith, F, Hanover; Joanna Dustin, F, Concord; Lindsay Hult, D, Bishop Guertin; Kate Simpson, F, Bishop Guertin; Elizabeth Karatzas, F, STA/Winnacunnet/Dover; Rebekah Rudd, G, Hanover.
Coaches: Scott Ciszek, BG; Phil Devita, BG; Al Oliveira, STA/Winnacunnet/Dover; Scott Dunn, Pinkerton.
Men (with high school)
Spencer Deane, G, Salem; Dario Ceppetelli, F, Dover; Ryan Drouin, D, Somersworth/Coe-Brown; Grady Chretien, F, Goffstown; Ryan Pappalardo, F, Salem; Aiden Swiesz, F, Oyster River; Ryan Allard, F, Salem; Alex Forward, D, Concord; Colby Roy, F, Dover; Austin Salvetti, D, Salem; Alex Dureau, D, Dover; Tim Purcell, D, Bedford; Owen Roberto, F, Bedford; Ben Hardy, G, Merrimack.
Coaches: Mike Young, Dover; Chris Hitchcock, Dover.