As selected by the coaches
Division I
First Team
Attack: Brady Dumont, Bishop Guertin, junior; Aiden Laurendeau, Bishop Guertin, senior; Gavin Lechner, Exeter, senior; Ryan Lynch, Pinkerton, senior.
Defense: Kevin Sheridan, Bedford, junior; Tristan Kerr, Bedford, junior; Colin Roark, Bishop Guertin, senior; Cam Brutus, Londonderry, junior; Remiello Hyde, Merrimack, senior; Cameron Leeds, Pinkerton, senior.
FOGO: Cole Frank, Pinkerton, junior.
Goalie: Ethan Bernich, Exeter, junior; Colby Walden, Londonderry, sophomore.
Long stick midfield: Alex Dumont, Bishop Guertin, junior.
Midfield: Connor Bouvier, Bishop Guertin, senior; Tim Kiely, Bishop Guertin, senior; Connor Guibord, Bishop Guertin, senior; Caleb Yeung, Bishop Guertin, junior; Marshall Lasewicz, Exeter, sophomore; Jackson Forbes, Merrimack, senior; Jack Peters, Nashua North, senior; Joey Gallo, Pinkerton, senior; Michael Uber, Pinkerton, senior..
Second Team
Attack: Derek Kulesza, Bedford, junior; Luke Purnell, Bedford, sophomore; Jacob Caron, Bishop Guertin, senior; Kyle Dunn, Merrimack, senior; Matt Feole, Pinkerton, senior.
Defense: Finn Moran, Bishop Guertin, senior; Dylan Yeung, Bishop Guertin. senior; Andrew Nicholas, Exeter, junior; Dylan Wrisley, Londonderry, senior; Ridge Crossman, Pinkerton, senior.
FOGO: Noah Zeman, senior, Bishop Guertin.
Goalie: Will Murphy, Bishop Guertin, senior; Dom Chalifour, Dover, junior.
Long stick midfielder: Brian Riccio, Bedford, sophomore; Ryan Gerety, Exeter, senior.
Midfield: Bennett Matthews, Bedford, freshman; Zack Griffin, Bedford, senior; Connor Hughes, Bishop Guertin, senior; Bobby Canaway, Bishop Guertin, senior; Joey Tarbell, Concord, senior; Gabe Albert, Exeter, senior; Owen Williams, Exeter, junior; Nate Pedrick, Londonderry, senior; Ryan Rezendes, Merrimack, senior.
Offensive Players of the Year: Brady Dumont, BG; Lechner, Exeter.
Defensive Player of the Year: Roark, BG.
Head Coach of the Year: Brian Miller, Merrimack.
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Luke Solms, BG; Matt Howe, Bedford.
DIVISION II
First Team
Attack: Drew Denton, Windham, senior; Chili Cabot, Derryfield, junior; Anthony DiMartino, St. Thomas, senior; Caleb White, Winnacunnet, senior; Braidon Bowman, Timberlane, senior.
Midfield: Quinn Silvio, Derryfield, senior; Tate Flint, Derryfield, senior; Sam Guilmette, Oyster River, senior; Jackson Estes, St. Thomas, sophomore; Jack Gardner, Hanover, senior; Antonio Franciosa, Winnacunnet, senior; Ben Dufoe, Hollis-Brookline, junior; Tommy Anderson, Hollis-Brookline, senior; Zac Amend, Portsmouth, junior.
SSDM: Ethan Flanagan, Derryfield, senior.
FOGO: Logan Purvis, Derryfield, junior; Nick Smith, Portsmouth, junior.
Long stick midfielder: Max Fowler, Derryfield, junior.
Defense: Andrew Trudel, Windham, junior; Dugan Brewer-Little, Derryfield, senior; Britton Dunbar, St. Thomas, senior; Gary Shivell, Timberlane, junior; Gunner Jackson, Portsmouth, senior.
Goalie: Brady Marston, Timberlane, senior.
Second Team
Attack: Matt Desmaris, Windham, junior; Alex Murray, Derryfield, junior; RJ Proulx, Derryfield, sophomore; Jack Condon, Timberlane, junior; Keigen Delisle, Portsmouth, senior.
Midfield: Finley DeTolla, St. Thomas, sophomore; Madux McGrath, Souhegan, senior; Tanyon Ziolkowski, Winnacunnet, senior; Ryan Ciolfi, Winnacunnet, senior; Caden Mix, Pembroke, junior; Will Crane, Kingswood, junior, midfield; Bob Murphy, Kennett, junior; Ethan Hansen, Goffstown, senior; Austin Charest, Timberlane, senior; Michael Savage, Timberlane, sophomore.
SSDM: Bryan Desmaris, Windham.
FOGO: Nick Debello, Merrimack Valley, senior.
Long stick midfielder: Jack Wilkinson, Hanover, junior.
Defense: Tyler Lautieri, Derryfield, senior; Brett Bouvier, Souhegan, junior; Jake Magri, Winnacunnet, junior; Braden Perras, Timberlane, senior; Masi Shone, Portsmouth, sophomore, defense.
Goalie: Finn Mason, Oyster River, senior.
Offensive Players of the Year: Amend, Portsmouth; Silvio, Derryfield.
Defensive Player of the Year: Shivell, Timberlane.
Head Coach of the Year: Domenic St. Laurent, Hollis-Brookline.
Assistant Coach of the Year: JJ Shivell, Timberlane.
DIVISION III
First Team
Attack: Sebastian Bahrakis, Pelham, senior; Brendan Marcoux, Plymouth, senior; Tristan Reinhold, Gilford, junior; Brady Stevens, Laconia, sophomore; Andrew Willnus, Campbell, junior.
Midfield: Otto Bourne, Lebanon, sophomore; Luke Legacy, Plymouth, sophomore; Gavin McCabe, Bow, junior; Nate Nelson, Bishop Brady, senior; Memphis Patterson, Pelham, junior; Wyatt Tarr, Campbell, junior; Carson Tucker, Laconia, junior; Chuck Urda, Milford, senior; Owen Walton, Bow, senior; Lincoln Wilson, Hopkinton, senior.
Faceoff specialist: Tucker Townsend, Bishop Brady, senior.
Long stick midfielder: Steven Reddy, Hopkinton, senior.
Defense: Cam Bassett, Hopkinton, junior; Jackson Kanaley, Campbell, senior; Josh Lamparelli, Bishop Brady, junior; Bradley Sprague, Pelham, junior.
Goalie: Ryan Guerette, Campbell, senior; Chase Hunt, Trinity, senior.
Second Team
Attack: Patty Buss, Hopkinton, junior; Brodie O’Neil, Bow, junior; Andrew Overy, Trinity, junior; Landon Rafael, Coe-Brown, senior.
Midfield: Canyon Batcheldor, Bow, senior; Will Bennett, Bow, freshman; Matt Berns, Kearsarge, senior; Cam Clermont, Pelham, senior; Owen Guerin, Gilford, senior; Nick Martel, Hopkinton, senior; Brody Rollins, Laconia, junior; Connor Rolston, Bishop Brady, senior; Connor Strum, Coe-Brown, senior.
Faceoff specialist: Lucas Craig, Campbell, junior; Matt Sprague, Pelham, freshman.
Long stick midfielder: Scott Hershberger, Campbell, sophomore.
Defense: Tyler Christian, Stevens, junior; Matt Cleary, Plymouth, senior; Avery Condon, Hopkinton, junior; Diego Jimenez, Pelham, junior; Danny Keefe, Lebanon, junior; Cody Newman, Laconia, senior.
Goalie: Colby Boissy, Hopkinton, junior.
Offensive Player of the Year: Willnus, Campbell.
Defensive Player of the Year: Reddy, Hopkinton.
Coach of the Year: Frank Lamparelli, Bishop Brady.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle DeVitte, Hopkinton.