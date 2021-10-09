Quarterback Nick Howard took a shotgun snap and plowed 7 yards up the middle for the only touchdown of overtime, helping Dartmouth to a 24-17 win over Yale in an Ivy League showdown on Saturday before 10,079 fans at Memorial Field in Hanover.
After the Big Green converted their only possession of the extra session, they forced a Yale incompletion on a fourth-and-1 play from the 16, ending the game.
Dartmouth improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Ivies. Yale dropped to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the league.
The Big Green forced overtime on Connor Davis’ 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in regulation, capping a 12-play, 68-yard drive that answered Yale’s go-ahead TD with 2:37 remaining.
Dartmouth’s first-string QB, Derek Kyler, was 19 for 29 for 189 yards and a score. The Big Green’s Zack Bair led all rushers with 64 yards on 16 carries.
Plymouth State 16, Western Connecticut State 13: In Danbury, Conn., Gavin Moody’s 6-yard TD run with 3:17 remaining lifted Plymouth State to its first victory in five tries. Quinn Girard’s interception in the end zone with 1:16 remaining ended the hosts’ final threat.
PSU rode Manny Sanchez, who rushed 26 times for 131 yards.
New Haven 56, Saint Anselm 7: In West Haven, Conn., Drew Willoughby completed 24 of 45 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the Hawks’ loss. Saint Anselm is 1-4.