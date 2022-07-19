HANOVER – Hopkinton’s Ashlee Brehio scored two goals and added an assist to earn MVP honors as New Hampshire defeated Vermont, 4-1, Saturday in the 39th annual Lions Cup girls soccer game at Hanover High School’s Merriam-Branch Field.

Brehio struck early and late to highlight a dominant New Hampshire performance, which featured three goals on restarts. Annie Higginbothom, Brehio’s Hopkinton teammate, added a goal and an assist, Pembroke’s Cierra Hill collected a goal and Portsmouth’s Mia Smith had an assist.