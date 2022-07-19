HANOVER – Hopkinton’s Ashlee Brehio scored two goals and added an assist to earn MVP honors as New Hampshire defeated Vermont, 4-1, Saturday in the 39th annual Lions Cup girls soccer game at Hanover High School’s Merriam-Branch Field.
Brehio struck early and late to highlight a dominant New Hampshire performance, which featured three goals on restarts. Annie Higginbothom, Brehio’s Hopkinton teammate, added a goal and an assist, Pembroke’s Cierra Hill collected a goal and Portsmouth’s Mia Smith had an assist.
In the 11th minute, Higginbothom smartly played a short corner kick to Brehio, who had positioned herself along the left side of the Vermont penalty area. The unmarked Brehio unleashed a rocket into the upper right corner for a 1-0 New Hampshire lead.
Barely three minutes later, Brehio and Higginbothom combined again as New Hampshire doubled its advantage. Brehio’s curling direct kick from 35 yards out bounced through traffic just inside the penalty area, and an alert and opportunistic Higginbothom separated herself from the pack and scored inside the left post from 12 yards out.
Vermont All-American Tanum Nelson (Harwood) cut the lead to 2-1 in the 55th minute with a 39-yard shot that dipped just under the crossbar, but goals from Hill and Brehio in the game’s final five minutes wrapped up the scoring.
In the 85th minute, a long throw-in from Pembroke’s Britney Hill along the left sideline was flicked over Vermont’s charging goalkeeper by Portsmouth’s Smith before Hill chested the ball across the goal line just inside the left post.
In the 90th minute, Brehio capped her three-point day by collecting a ball just over midfield from Windham’s Reagan Murray, dribbling at speed up the right flank and tucking home a shot inside the near post.
Newmarket’s Riley Andriski and Manchester Memorial’s Madison Weigler combined to make five saves in the New Hampshire goal. Kearsarge of North Sutton’s Caroline Camp was presented with the 12th Player Award, and Timberlane of Plaistow’s Alida Bates the Sportsmanship Award.
New Hampshire leads the overall series 20-14-5. Vermont had won six of the previous seven matches.
Boys soccer
New Hampshire 1, Vermont 1: Earlier in the day, the 47th annual boys match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Mascoma of Canaan’s Ben Seiler opened the scoring with a one-timer from close range following a perfectly weighted cross along the six-yard box from Gilford’s Anthony Aguiar. The score remained 1-0 until the 71st minute, when Vermont’s Sumner Nenninger finished from 12 yards out to tie the match.
Earlier in the second half, Souhegan goalkeeper Ryan Lockitt kept Vermont off the board with a diving save to his left to thwart an Oliver Nigro (Peoples Academy) penalty kick.
Bishop Brady’s Evan Haas was named Most Valuable Player for New Hampshire. Lockitt was given the Sportsmanship Award, and Seiler earned 12th Player honors.