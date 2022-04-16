NOLAN COLBY was the starting point guard on the Souhegan High School boys basketball team as a freshman. He moved to shooting guard last season — his sophomore year — and helped Souhegan win the Division II championship.
Colby has already generated interest from Division I schools, but not for basketball. No, as good as he is in that sport, he’s even better at baseball.
“The college interest in him is big time,” Souhegan coach Chriz Metz said. “He’s the real deal. He was first team all-state last year as a freshman. He handles the bat better than I’ve ever seen a sophomore handle the bat.
“He’s exceptional in the field, too. He’s got really good hands. Quick feet. He’s got a really high baseball IQ. He has it, if you know what I mean by that.”
Colby, Souhegan’s starting shortstop, hit .433 as a freshman. He opened the season by going 1-for-3 with a double in a 2-1 victory over Division I Londonderry, and collected two hits in last Wednesday’s 15-1 triumph over Pelham.
“Basketball is fun,” Colby said. “I like creating for guys who are more talented and skilled than me. It keeps me in shape and I can play with my friends.
“I just kind of had a feel for baseball. My brother (Reese) grew up playing baseball, so I would always play up a couple years. (Reese graduated from Souhegan last year). I feel like that definitely helped me.
“In Little League, I was maybe a little above the pack, but I wasn’t separating myself from anybody. Summer going into freshman year, everything just kind of clicked. My swing felt good. My timing was good. I felt like I was finally getting enough bat speed to get to faster pitching and prepare me for high school.”
Some have compared Colby with Exeter High School graduate Cody Morissette, who played at Boston College and was drafted by the Marlins last year. Both have a similar build — Colby is 6-foot, 170 pounds — and, like Morissette, he’s a versatile infielder who bats left-handed but throws righty.
“I just felt more comfortable hitting lefty in Little League,” Colby said. “I played around with switch-hitting a little bit. I think I might hit for power better righty. It’s fun in the batting cage and stuff, but I’m mainly lefty.
“I feel like I’m an all-around player in a way, but this year I’ve been focusing more on my hitting because last year I wasn’t hitting it over outfielders’ heads very much. This year … more bat speed, more power, getting it over outfielders’ heads. The fielding part has always been pretty solid.”
Colby had a single in Friday’s 3-1 loss to Hollis/Brookline, which dropped the Sabers’ Division II record to 3-1.
“He’s good — he’s really good,” Metz said. “It’s not just that he’s good in New Hampshire or New England. He can play anywhere.”
Some of the top performances from the first week of the NHIAA softball season:
• Milford’s Keelie Wells collected two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs during a 22-7 victory over Pelham.
• Ashleigh von der Linden struck out 16 and hit a two-run home run to help St. Thomas defeat Somersworth, 4-3.
• Coe-Brown’s Madison DeCota tossed a perfect game and also had two hits and an RBI in a 12-0 win against Souhegan.
• Bishop Guertin junior Bailey Doyle went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs, and also tossed a complete game with five strikeouts in a 6-4 triumph against Windham.
• Catherine Carignan pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts as Campbell beat Conant, 1-0.
• Prospect Mountain sophomore Ella Bernier recorded 20 strikeouts in an 11-0 victory over White Mountains.
Bishop Guertin’s Evan Kaplo, a transfer from Bedford High School, will be facing his former team Monday when the Cardinals and Bulldogs meet at Holman Stadium.
Kaplo, a pitcher/second baseman, tossed a five-inning complete game when BG beat Spaulding 11-0 Wednesday. He limited Spaulding to three hits and didn’t walk a batter. Kaplo also went 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice in the win.
The Londonderry softball team is off to a 2-0 start with victories over Winnacunnet (5-0) and Central/Memorial (6-2), and the Lancers will be involved in the marquee game on Monday’s schedule when they travel to Exeter (2-0).
The Blue Hawks, who lost to eventual Division I champion Salem in last year’s semifinals, returned their top three pitchers from last spring and have four all-division players from last year on their roster. Exeter has beaten Timberlane (9-3) and Nashua South (18-1).
Alex Drake tossed a five-inning complete game in the first start of his varsity career as Derryfield beat Sunapee 7-1 Friday. He allowed one hit — a single with two outs in the fifth — and 45 of his 63 pitches were strikes. ...
Woodsville sophomore Jack Boudreault opened the season with a five-inning perfect game Tuesday, when the Engineers beat Profile 10-0. Boudreault threw 54 pitches and struck out nine.
Union Leader’s Baseball Top 10
1. Portsmouth (1-0)
2. Pinkerton (3-0)
3. Winnacunnet (2-0)
4. Bishop Guertin (2-0)
5. Concord (3-0)
6. Central/West (3-0)
7. Nashua South (2-0)
8. Goffstown (2-1)
9. Hollis/Brookline (2-0)
10. Dover (2-0)
Union Leader’s Softball Top 10
1. Salem (2-0)
2. Concord (3-0)
3. Exeter (2-0)
4. Londonderry (2-0)
5. Goffstown (3-0)
6. Coe-Brown (3-0)
7. Merrimack Valley (2-0)
8. St. Thomas (1-0)
9. Merrimack (2-1)
10. Timberlane (2-1)