DESPITE Wednesday night’s 69-63 setback against Nashua North, it would probably be a mistake to leave Pinkerton Academy off the short list of contenders in Division I boys basketball this season.
Pinkerton had won its first 10 games (seven against NHIAA competition) before running into Trevor Labrecque and a hot-shooting North team that made 10 3-pointers during Wednesday’s win. Labrecque, a junior, made four of those 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points.
“Trevor is playing as well as anybody in the state at this point,” North coach Steve Lane said. “Happy for the guys they got a win against a team like this. They’re big. They’re athletic. They’re talented. They shoot it well.
“It’s a small college team is essentially what it is. They’re very good and Dave (Pinkerton coach Dave Chase) does a great job with them. Our kids just happened to play a little defense tonight. We sagged off a little bit and tried to make them beat us from the perimeter. You have to pick your poison with what you want to do with these guys.”
Pinkerton’s strengths are its size — six players on the Pinkerton roster are listed at 6-foot-4 or taller — and the 1-2 scoring punch of sophomore forward/center Jackson Marshall and junior guard Anthony Chinn.
Marshall is a rarity in NHIAA basketball. He’s a 6-foot-7, 230-pound back-to-the-basket player who’s also a consistent shooter from behind the arc. He entered Wednesday’s contest leading the team in points per game (18.5) and rebounds per game (9.0).
“Jackson is a complete handful,” Lane said.
Chinn, who’s shown an ability to get to the rim, was averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds through 10 games. He was named the tournament’s MVP after Pinkerton beat Westford Academy to win the Greater Lowell Holiday Tournament.
“Marshall can shoot the 3 and he can play inside, but we post (Chinn) a lot too,” Chase said. “We have a lot of different guys who can do things, but those two guys lead the charge.
“What impresses me a lot about the whole team is that they share the ball. They’re willing to make the extra pass to get a better opportunity.”
Pinkerton had been playing strong at the defensive end of the court this season as well, but turned in a subpar defensive effort against North. Although the Astros led 43-37 early in the third quarter, the Titans used a 19-11 edge in the quarter to take a 56-46 lead entering the fourth.
It was the first time Pinkerton has allowed more than 58 points in an NHIAA game this season, and the second time the Astros have given up more than 48 points to an NHIAA opponent.
The loss was the first blemish on Pinkerton’s record, however. The Astros are one of five Division I teams with fewer than three losses, joining Trinity (8-0), Goffstown (8-2), North (7-2) and Portsmouth (6-2).
“Defensively, I didn’t think we played very well,” Chase said following Wednesday’s game. “We didn’t close out. They hit wide-open 3s.
“You know when you’re undefeated you have a target on your back. When you haven’t lost, everybody is going to come get you. You’re going to get their best game.
“Hopefully this will make us better.”
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup on this weekend’s schedule is Saturday’s girls basketball game between Division I Bedford and Division II Hanover. The teams are scheduled to meet in Hanover (1:30 p.m.). Bedford (7-1) hasn’t lost since opening the season with a 50-43 loss to Bishop Guertin. Hanover (8-0) is the only unbeaten team in Division II. …
The BG girls made 28 of their 33 free throw attempts during Wednesday’s 73-69 victory over Central Catholic OF Lawrence, Mass. Brooke Paquette led the Cardinals with 31 points. Central Catholic made 14 3-pointers in the loss. …
The Derryfield girls stretched their winning streak to seven games by beating Hinsdale 55-26 Tuesday. …
The Pelham boys are 6-0 in Division II, and the boys junior varsity team has won its last 38 games.