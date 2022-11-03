WHO BETTER to preview this year’s NHIAA Division I playoffs than Winnacunnet High School coach Ryan Francoeur?
Why? Because of the nine teams Winnacunnet has played this season, eight qualified for the playoffs. That includes five of the top six seeds.
Francoeur’s pick to win it all is top-seeded Londonderry.
“I think they just have too much offensive firepower, and they have an absolute motor on every part of the field,” Francoeur said. “When you watch their special teams … everything is 100 miles an hour. That combined with Coach Lauzon (Jimmy Lauzon) and Heenan (quarterback Drew Heenan) together. I watched every snap they took this year and I feel like Heenan’s got Jimmy’s brain inside of his head right now when he’s running things.”
Londonderry beat Winnacunnet in last year’s Division I final, and Francoeur said the Lancers are better on offense this year than they were last season.
“The two defenses we can talk about, but they’re 50 percent better on offense,” he said. “Besides a couple of Pinkerton backs, they’re faster than everyone else.
“It’s going to be hard to match up with them for four quarters. That’s what I think. And again, I think Heenan is the difference-maker. They have the best player at quarterback and at receiver (Andrew Kullman) in the state in my opinion, and the other guys aren’t shabby at all. They have a lot to deal with.”
Francoeur said the best game of the weekend may be Saturday’s matchup between No. 10 Bedford at No. 7 Windham.
“I’ve seen a lot of Windham film and I feel like they’re the dark horse in this thing,” he said. “They just keep getting better. Other than (Bishop Hendricken), I would argue they played Londonderry better than anyone all year. There’s just something about them.
“I think my upset pick is maybe who comes out of that Bedford/Windham game. Maybe one of those teams gets the upset against North. North is the only team I know nothing about, but they have that BG win and that’s pretty impressive. Plus, Bedford Week 1 is a good win. I’d be interested to see how that game would go now. North at 9-0 … I don’t think anyone gets a worse draw.”
Francoeur’s other thoughts:
• “BG is really good. If BG gets a lead on you, you’re going to be in trouble because they’re just going to pound it downhill. The quarterback (Matt Santosuosso) can just take over a football game.”
• “Pinkerton is playing like a different team right now since that Londonderry game (a 31-6 loss).”
• “What happened the last couple weeks with (Timberlane) really surprised me. I like that Concord running back (Eli Bahuma) a lot. He’s a difference-maker dealing with him all game.”
• “With Exeter, I say will they be able to score enough in these games? Billy (Exeter coach Bill Ball) will have a great game plan, they’ll be playing at home and I don’t think they’ll make a lot of mistakes. Regardless if it’s Concord or Timberlane, they’re going to be walking into a tough atmosphere.”
Top-seeded Gilford/Belmont will enter the Division II playoffs with the top dual-threat quarterback in the division. Junior Isaiah Reese has run for 1,201 yards and 20 touchdowns on 89 carries, and has also completed 48 of 92 passes for 960 yards and 11 TDs.
The Golden Eagles will open the playoffs against No. 8 St. Thomas. Gilford/Belmont beat St. Thomas 34-7 last weekend. Reese completed 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in that victory. He also ran for 151 yards on 11 carries.
.
Monadnock had its way with Campbell in Litchfield during Week 6, when the Huskies beat the Cougars 50-7. Third-seeded Campbell will play second-seeded Monadnock in Swanzey in Friday night's Division III semifinals, and Campbell coach Glen Costello said he doesn’t consider his team to be a decided underdog.
“It was a regular-season game in which they wanted it more than our guys,” Costello said. “We looked at the film and recognized the things we need to improve on, and my hat’s off to the kids. They’ve gotten better each week since then.”
Running back Jack Lorenz ran for 361 yards and five touchdowns in the first meeting between the teams.
“We had two turnovers in the first quarter of that first game — one a fumble and one on an onside kick,” Costello said. “If we can nip those in the bud, then we’ll be OK. Then I think it comes down to blocking and tackling, which is any Campbell/Monadnock game.”
Campbell and Monadnock met in the 2017 and 2018 Division III championship games, both of which were defensive battles. Campbell won 12-8 in 2017, and Monadnock prevailed 15-12 on a last-second field goal in 2018.
“I’m biased, but I think in the state of New Hampshire it’s one of the coolest rivalries in the last seven or eight years,” Costello said. “Those championship years were two juggernaut fights. There have been some one-sided games during the regular season, but most of those games have been decided in the fourth quarter.
“I’m optimistic that if we play like we’ve been playing the last couple weeks we’ll surprise some people.”
.
Top-seeded Somersworth (7-0) appears to be an overwhelming favorite to repeat as the Division IV champion. The Hilltoppers beat the three other Division IV playoff teams by a combined score of 137-7 during the regular season: The breakdown:
Somersworth 35, Newport 7
Somersworth 48, Raymond 0
Somersworth 54, Bishop Brady 0