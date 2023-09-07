YOU can make a strong argument that the best high school lineman in New Hampshire and the best high school lineman in Massachusetts will be on the same field when Londonderry plays at Chelmsford tonight.
The game will feature Londonderry’s Ty Miles, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound two-way tackle who has committed to Holy Cross, and Chelmsford’s Thomas Brown, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior who has offers from Boston College and Memphis, and has drawn interest from other Power Five schools.
Miles, a senior, missed most of last season with a knee injury, but looked like his old self during Londonderry’s season-opening 41-14 victory over Concord last Friday.
Brown, a guard/defensive tackle, is also one of the top high school wrestlers in the country, and prevailed in the 285-pound weight class at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, earlier this year. Brown won seven matches at that event, and beat Cincinnati Moeller’s Lucas Stuerenberg 15-1 in the final.
“He’s just a phenomenal player,” Chelmsford coach George Peterson said. “He’s the most physical high school player I’ve ever seen. Very tenacious. Tough customer.”
The Lancers used four quarterbacks — by choice — during last week’s victory over Concord.
“I haven’t made up my mind (on naming a starter), so I figure it’s an extended competition,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “They all played well. They didn’t make the decision any easier.”
The game will be the opener for Chelmsford, which went 8-3 last season and graduated 22 seniors (18 starters) from that team.
“I would say we underachieved at 8-3,” said Peterson, who played at the University of New Hampshire from 2000-2004. “We’re pretty green as far as varsity experience goes, but our lower teams (junior varsity and freshmen) were very good last year.
“I know Jimmy lost a lot of his guys who got them to the championship game against Bedford, so I think we’re programs in a similar position. It’s a cool opportunity for our kids to go against a real good team from another state.”
Chelmsford can earn points (up to 14) toward playoff qualification if it defeats Londonderry. The number of points is based on margin of victory.
The result will not count in the NHIAA standings, but could be used to break a tie.
“They (the Lancers) are highly competitive,” Peterson said. “You watch some teams and that intensity and competitiveness just jumps off the screen.”
Lauzon said he was able to watch film of Chelmsford’s scrimmage against Lynn Classical.
“They’re good,” he said. “Very good. They’d be a top-tier team in New Hampshire, for sure.
“They’re tough. Big and athletic. It’s going to be a good test for us.”
This year marks a second straight season in which some New Hampshire teams have played out-of-state foes. Last season, Londonderry fell at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, Rhode Island, in a matchup of defending state champs. There are five other games this weekend that feature interstate competition:
Concord at Rutland (Vermont): Rutland, which scrimmaged Exeter and Nashua South last month, is coming off a 30-26 loss to Essex. Rutland quarterback Noah Bruttomesso passed for two touchdowns and ran for two others in the loss. He finished the game with 179 yards passing, and 114 rushing.
Sanford (Maine) at Dover: This looks like a fair fight. Dover opened with a 35-0 victory over Winnacunnet, and Sanford is coming off a 41-7 victory over Scarborough. Sanford’s Jordan Bissonnette, a junior running back/linebacker, was the team’s leading tackler last season, when he had 1,613 all-purpose yards.
Bishop Guertin at Scarborough (Maine): BG got thrown into the flames last Friday, when it opened with a 40-3 loss to top-ranked Bedford. Scarborough graduated seven players on each side of the ball from a team that finished 5-5 last year.
Watertown (Mass.) at Manchester West: Watertown won seven games last season, but this assignment for West won’t be any tougher than last week’s 49-0 setback against Pelham.
Malden (Mass.) Catholic at Windham: Former Windham head coach (and athletic director) Bill Raycraft is now the AD at Malden Catholic.
.
Salem’s Kevin Todisco isn’t a household name yet, but it may not be long before he is.
Todisco, a junior running back/linebacker, rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in last Friday’s 19-14 victory at Keene. He also recorded nine tackles during the victory.
Todisco had an injury-plagued sophomore season, but Salem coach Steve Abraham said Todisco put on 25-30 pounds of good weight in the offseason and is playing at 175 pounds this year.
“He loves the weight room,” Abraham said. “We knew what we had. He’s an A-plus back in Division I (NHIAA) football.”
Salem will look to raise its record to 2-0 tonight when it faces Manchester Memorial, which is coming off a 27-24 loss to Central High School of Providence, Rhode Island. Memorial QB Connor McFarland rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 72 yards and a TD in the loss.
“They have a good, powerful running back (Erik Seymore) who doesn’t go down easy,” Abraham said. “The QB … when he can find a crease, he’s gone. We have to play super-disciplined defense.
“Our kids are tough, but we have very little varsity experience. We’re just green.”
.
This week’s only game that involves two teams in the Union Leader Power Poll is tonight’s matchup between Exeter and visiting Nashua North. Exeter is No. 5 in the poll, and North is No. 9.
Exeter (1-0) opened with a 45-14 victory over Timberlane, and North started its season by beating Merrimack 24-7. Each team finished first in its conference a year ago.
Six of the eight Division III teams will begin their season this weekend. The Somersworth at Newfound game was postponed and moved to Oct. 21.
“I think Newfound had a bad slew of injuries and they were worried about having enough healthy bodies,” Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert said.
Junior running back/linebacker Brooks Connors will be facing his former team when Winnacunnet visits Portsmouth/Oyster River tonight.
Connors practiced with Winnacunnet during the offseason, but made the move to Portsmouth late in the summer. He rushed for a game-high 129 yards to help the ClipperCats defeat Spaulding 40-6 Friday night.
Portsmouth/Oyster River also received a touchdown catch from Emmanuel Poe in that win. Poe transferred to Portsmouth from Marshwood High School, one of the top programs in Maine (South Berwick).