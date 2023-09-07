220913-spt-lancers2

Londonderry High traveled to Warwick, Rhode Island, last season to play Bishop Hendricken. This season, the Lancers' interstate foe will be Chelmsford (Mass.). The teams are set to play Friday night at Chelmsford.

 UNION LEADER FILE

YOU can make a strong argument that the best high school lineman in New Hampshire and the best high school lineman in Massachusetts will be on the same field when Londonderry plays at Chelmsford tonight.

The game will feature Londonderry’s Ty Miles, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound two-way tackle who has committed to Holy Cross, and Chelmsford’s Thomas Brown, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior who has offers from Boston College and Memphis, and has drawn interest from other Power Five schools.