THE PLAYOFFS are almost upon us, folks.
After this weekend, most NHIAA teams will have two regular-season games remaining. Division IV teams will have one game left on their schedule.
With the postseason on the horizon, this week we’re going to examine each team’s current record and remaining schedule and make an educated guess as to which teams will be playoff-bound in each division. Remember, a team’s point rating — not its record — will determine whether it qualifies for the playoffs.
DIVISION I
Likely playoff teams: Concord, Londonderry, Pinkerton, Windham, Dover, Exeter, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Spaulding, Timberlane, Bedford, Bishop Guertin, Merrimack and Nashua North.
First team out: Memorial.
Comment: The Division I playoffs expanded from eight to 13 teams this season, so it’s possible we’ll have multiple three-win teams in the field. Memorial (1-5) will need to win at least two of its final three games to have any chance to qualify. The good news for the Crusaders? They play winless Winnacunnet and winless Nashua South before they wrap up the regular season against Exeter (4-2).
DIVISION II
Likely playoff teams: Bow, Gilford/Belmont, Kennett, Plymouth, Hanover, Milford, Pelham and Souhegan.
First team out: St. Thomas.
Comment: The East Conference champion, the West Conference champion and six at-large teams will make up the Division II playoff field. As many as seven teams could qualify from one conference, but our projected playoff field features four teams from each conference. It appears five victories may be needed to advance. St. Thomas currently has four wins, but has Bow (5-1), Plymouth (3-3) and Gilford/Belmont (6-0) remaining on its schedule. The Bow and Plymouth games are on the road.
DIVISION III
Likely playoff teams: Campbell, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Monadnock and Trinity.
First team out: Stevens.
Comment: Stevens has won three straight since its 0-3 start. The Cardinals should beat Kingswood and ConVal, but might have to upset Trinity on the regular season’s final weekend to extend their season.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough’s 26-22 victory over Stevens in Week 1 might be what gets the Lakers in instead of the Cards.
DIVISION IV
Likely playoff teams: Bishop Brady, Newfound, Newport and Somersworth.
First team out: Raymond.
Comment: Saturday’s game between Newfound (2-3) and Raymond (3-2) could determine the No. 4 seed in Division IV. The Rams are currently ahead of the Bears in the standings, but if Newfound wins, both will be 3-3 and Raymond’s final game will be against 5-1 Newport.
Newfound will complete its regular season against winless Mascoma Valley.
Central and Memorial
Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial will play on Thanksgiving this year. The game will be held at Gill Stadium and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
It will be the first Thanksgiving Day game in Manchester since 2019, when Central beat Memorial, 14-0.
Last year’s regular-season game between the Crusaders and Little Green was postponed because of COVID-19. The teams didn’t play on Thanksgiving last year, but Central prevailed 27-24 when the teams met on Nov. 5.
It’s possible Central and Memorial could also be paired against each other on Nov. 4 or Nov. 5, since there will be four games that weekend that feature the eight teams that do not qualify for the Division I playoffs. The Crusaders and Little Green each enter this weekend with a 1-4 record.
“If that happens and we’re scheduled to play Central and then play them again three weeks later (on Thanksgiving) I hope they would allow us to petition and play another opponent,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “I’m sure those eight teams can figure out what’s best for everyone. As for playing on Thanksgiving, I’m from Central Mass. I love Thanksgiving football.”
Bedford-BG showdown
Saturday night’s matchup between Bedford and Bishop Guertin is the only game on this weekend’s schedule that pits teams that are both ranked in the Union Leader Power Poll.
Bishop Guertin is No. 3 in the poll, and Bedford is No. 5. The teams will meet at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium (6 p.m.).
Bedford has won five in a row since opening the season with a 19-7 loss to unbeaten Nashua North, the poll’s No. 2 team. The Bulldogs have shut out three of their six foes, and have allowed 20 points in their five wins.
BG fell to 5-1 following its 35-16 loss to top-ranked Londonderry last weekend. Four of BG’s six opponents failed to score more than eight points.
The winner of the BG-Bedford game will remain in the hunt for the bye that will be awarded to the Division I West champion. Nashua North owns sole possession of first place in the West, but will play BG next weekend.