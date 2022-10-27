JACK BYRNE is in his fourth season as Windham High School’s varsity football coach, and one of those four seasons doesn’t resemble the others.
Windham finished with a 4-5 record in Byrne’s first year, went 0-4 with an abbreviated schedule during the 2020 COVID season and had a 1-8 record last season. The Jaguars have flipped the script in 2022, however.
Because Windham has a bye this week and was unable to find an opponent, the Jaguars are the only Division I team that has completed its regular-season schedule. The Jaguars will enter the postseason with a 6-2 record and have a realistic chance of opening the playoffs at home.
Windham has 18 seniors on its roster, most of whom have been with the program since they were freshmen.
“I really do think it’s been the four-year process — that’s been the biggest part because we’ve been through all those experiences and came out on the other side with good people who didn’t quit,” Byrne said. “That’s the big-picture thing.
“Then on offense, we’ve had kids go through our system now for three years. That first year, we really had to hold the offense together with duct tape then we really committed to a system. The first couple years, especially when you’re running option football, is gonna look broken for a while, and it did. I think it takes about three years. Three years of repping the same stuff and doing things over and over again.”
Windham’s only losses this season came against Pinkerton Academy in Week 1 (28-27), and against Londonderry in Week 3 (30-14). The Pinkerton-Windham game was decided on a failed two-point-conversion attempt, and Windham had a four-point lead in the third quarter against Londonderry, the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll.
The Jaguars will carry a five-game winning streak into the playoffs.
“The rest of the staff was fine, but I went through growing pains that first year,” Byrne explained. “I was a mess trying to figure things out and trying to get the ship going where we wanted it to go. For them (the players) to stick with me then, and then the record not being what we wanted it to be the next two years … it’s a special group.
“They love competing. I think that’s another reason we win. They love to compete. They compete in the weight room. Their idea of a good time is to go hang out in the weight room. That’s self-driven. I’ll push to some degree, but that kind of stuff has to be a brotherhood thing among them — to really want to be there and not feel like they’re punching the clock and doing work all the time.”
Windham first fielded a varsity football team in 2010. The Jaguars had no seniors on their roster that year and finished the season with a 1-8 record. The following year the Jaguars lost to St. Thomas in the Division IV championship game.
Windham beat St. Thomas in the 2014 Division II championship game, but St. Thomas turned the tables and beat Windham for the Division II title the following year. The Jags moved from Division II to Division I in 2018.
Windham has run for 1,723 yards (215.3 per game) and 22 touchdowns this season, but quarterback Josh Sweeney has been an efficient passer as well. Sweeney has completed 36 of 74 throws for 561 yards (70.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He’s been intercepted once.
Bryan Desmarais is the team’s leading receiver with 13 catches for 232 yards and five touchdowns. Tiger An leads the rushing attack with 693 yards (4.36 per carry).
Byrne said as far back as the preseason he felt like this Windham team was at least a notch above his others.
“We’re just excited about being back where we were for so long and I think it’s a real compliment to how strong the state is with how hard you have to work when you jump up a division because there are a lot of hard-working programs out there,” Byrne said. “We’re proud of the first 10 years we had with Bill (former head coach Bill Raycraft), but we also know that we can take a punch, too. It makes me really proud of the program to know that we can handle the ups and the downs too, and it’s good to be back where we are.”
Three of the top storylines entering the regular season’s final weekend:
• Who will win the Concord-Pinkerton game?
No game played this weekend will have a bigger impact on the Division I playoff seedings than this one. The first-round matchups will look one way if Pinkerton wins, but will be completely different if Concord prevails.
The Crimson Tide will need to win to have any chance of earning a home playoff game.
• Will St. Thomas make the playoffs with four victories?
It could happen. The Saints (4-4) will play unbeaten Gilford/Belmont (8-0) at home tonight, but even with a loss, St. Thomas could finish ahead of at least one 5-4 team and make the eight-team Division II playoff field.
The NHIAA point rating is what determines playoff teams and seedings, and the rating is based not only on how many games you win but what teams you beat. What happens in other Division II games this weekend will determine whether or not St. Thomas qualifies.
• Can Stevens extend its winning streak?
The Cardinals started the season 0-3, but have won five in a row since then. If Stevens defeats unbeaten Trinity tonight, it will play its way into the Division III playoffs.
Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough beat Stevens during the regular season, but if both teams finish the regular season at 6-3, Stevens will have the higher rating.
Official NHIAA playoff pairings won’t be released until next week, but here’s what those pairings may look like based on likely results this weekend:
DIVISION I
Byes: Londonderry (No. 1), Nashua North (No. 2) and Timberlane (No. 3).
First-round games: No. 13 Spaulding at No. 4 Pinkerton, No. 12 Dover at No. 5 Bishop Guertin, No. 11 Portsmouth/Oyster River at No. 6 Bedford, No. 10 Merrimack at No. 7 Exeter and No. 9 Concord at No. 8 Windham.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals: No. 8 St. Thomas at No. 1 Gilford/Belmont, No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Pelham, No. 6 Hanover at No. 3 Bow and No. 5 Kennett at No. 4 Souhegan.
DIVISION III
Semifinals: No. 4 Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough at No. 1 Trinity, and No. 3 Campbell at No. 2 Monadnock.
DIVISION IV
Semifinals: No. 4 Raymond at No. 1 Somersworth, and No. 3 Bishop Brady at No. 2 Newport.
St. Thomas coach Ed McDonough confirmed this week that Trinity and St. Thomas will not play during the week of Thanksgiving. Trinity beat St. Thomas 35-14 in the first Bishop’s Bowl, which was played on Thanksgiving eve in 2019. The game was canceled each of the next two years and was not scheduled this year.
The eight teams that don’t qualify for the Division I playoffs will have a chance to play a final game next weekend. The tentative plan has the team that finishes 14th in the Division I standings playing No. 15, No. 16 vs. No. 17, No. 18 vs. No. 19 and No. 20 vs. No. 21.