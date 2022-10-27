Jack Byrne
Windham High coach Jack Byrne talks with Matt Desmarais during the Jaguars’ win over Manchester Central on Oct. 14 at Gill Stadium.

Jack Byrne

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

JACK BYRNE is in his fourth season as Windham High School’s varsity football coach, and one of those four seasons doesn’t resemble the others.

Windham finished with a 4-5 record in Byrne’s first year, went 0-4 with an abbreviated schedule during the 2020 COVID season and had a 1-8 record last season. The Jaguars have flipped the script in 2022, however.