BECAUSE Gilford High School has won or shared each of the last two NHIAA Division III boys basketball championships and earned the No. 1 seed for this year’s Division III tournament as well, some people may view the Golden Eagles as a heavy favorite in this year’s championship game against third-seeded Kearsarge. Mascoma Valley coach Silas Ayers gives Kearsarge much more than a puncher’s chance, however.
“Gilford’s size and length make them tough for anybody to beat,” Ayers said. “Kearsarge has a great chance though. They have great shooters who can stretch out Gilford’s zone, and they do have the big guy, Jallah (senior forward George Jallah), who gets physical. It’s the preseason one and two. It’s a really good matchup.”
Kearsarge (17-3) and Gilford (18-1) will meet Saturday night (7) at Keene State College. The teams did not face each other during the regular season.
Ayers and his seventh-seeded Mascoma team had their season end following a 45-42 loss to Kearsarge in Tuesday night’s semifinals. Those teams also split two regular-season games.
Mascoma beat Gilford 53-51 during the regular season, although Gilford was without Jalen Reese that night.
“To beat Gilford, you have to try to slow them down and make them play in the halfcourt,” Ayers said. “They really like to get run-outs and create turnovers. You gotta limit their transition, slow the game down and make them grind it out. They don’t like to play that way. And you have to rebound, but Kearsarge has some size. They can compete on the boards with them.”
“Nobody in our division can match Gilford’s athletes. They’re looking to attack the basket. Make them shoot jump shots.”
Gilford won last year’s Division III title outright, and shared the 2020 crown with Mascenic.
Ayers said the game could be decided by how effective Kearsarge’s top shooters are from the perimeter. That group includes Sam Carl, Bobby Needham and Chris Stanchfield.
“Kearsarge can play with them,” Ayers said. “If Kearsarge is shooting the ball well, they can compete with anybody. I view it as a fairly even matchup.”
--
The top-seeded Conant (20-0) girls will likely be without senior captain Regan Despres when it faces sixth-seeded Monadnock (16-4) in Sunday afternoon’s Division III girls basketball championship game at Keene State College. Despres sustained a knee injury during a 55-22 victory over Gilford in the quarterfinals and did not play in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
Conant will enter that matchup with a 58-game winning streak that includes two victories over Monadnock this season. The Orioles won 54-31 at home and 43-42 in Swanzey. That’s the only Conant game that was decided by fewer than 20 points this season.
Conant has won three of the last four Division III championships, including the last two. Monadnock won the title in 2019.
--
The Division IV girls semifinals will be held next Wednesday at Newfound Regional. The quarterfinals were held Thursday night. …
Four of the six players on both the Division I boys and girls NHIAA All-State Teams are eligible to return next season. The non-seniors on those teams are Tyler Bike (Trinity), Trevor Labrecque (Nashua North), Jackson Marshall (Pinkerton), Anthony Chinn (Pinkerton), Lana McCarthy (Bedford), Brooke Paquette (Bishop Guertin), Ava Winterburn (Goffstown) and Elizabeth Lavoie (Pinkerton).