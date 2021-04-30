MCKINLEY CURRO SBORDONE and her younger sister, JoJo Curro, have always been intertwined in each other’s lacrosse careers.
They spent two seasons as teammates at Souhegan of Amherst, were America East Conference rivals in college and began their coaching careers with the Granite State Elite club program.
Now the sisters talk almost daily about their experiences as first-year coaches for two of the NHIAA’s most notable girls lacrosse teams.
Curro Sbordone, who graduated from Souhegan in 2006 and Boston University in 2010, took over at Souhegan after legendary coach Maren Petropulos retired last year. Portsmouth hired Curro, who graduated from Souhegan in 2008 and the University of New Hampshire in 2012, to lead the Clippers in 2019 after Mary Squire stepped down.
Petropulos, who coached both Curro sisters in high school, led the Sabers to 15 semifinals, seven finals and won three Division I championships (2003, 2008, 2018) over her 25-year run leading the program. Squire guided Portsmouth to five Division II titles (2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) and six final appearances over her 10-year tenure.
For the first time since their college days, the Curro sisters stood on opposing sidelines on April 24, when Portsmouth defeated Souhegan, 11-10, in overtime. They are hoping to make the game an annual meeting.
“We scheduled (the game) probably in February and we were both ready for that matchup and it’s been nice having somebody in my shoes as well,” said Curro Sbordone, who played professionally in the now-defunct United Women’s Lacrosse League. “She’s taking over a program of somebody who had tremendous success as well. We have been able to talk about the growing pains we’ve dealt with and bounce ideas off each other.”
After last spring’s COVID-19 cancellation of what was supposed to be her first season coaching the Clippers, Curro finally began working with her team in late January, when she started skills and drills.
Curro Sbordone, who previously coached at Amherst Middle School, worked with Petropulos briefly in preseason last year before the season was canceled. The idea was for Petropulos to mentor Curro Sbordone and have the latter get to know the players.
Most of Souhegan’s players previously played for Curro Sbordone in middle school or on club teams. That has helped from a familiarity standpoint but the players have had to adjust to the shift in coaching style Curro Sbordone has at the high school level, she said.
“I have coached a lot of these girls, whether it was at the middle school or club level and winning wasn’t such an emphasis,” Curro Sbordone said. “It was on development and growth. ... It’s reestablishing those rules as well as learning how these girls can take constructive criticism and how to get under their skin to get the best out of them.”
Curro and her sister have tried to build camaraderie and the culture they envision for their programs with outdoor team activities alongside practice this season.
Souhegan has done team hikes, outdoor breakfasts and pasta parties and bonfires. Portsmouth had an outdoor tie-dye session last week and has previously done activities like team runs, yoga and a high ropes course.
“The girls are really adaptive to the challenge because they are really craving that social interaction, team bonding, all the things you get from a season,” Curro Sbordone said.
“Anything we can do outside of lacrosse spaced out, I’m always open to do,” Curro said.
Curro said she wants teams to be nervous when they think about playing Portsmouth. The Dover resident plans to continue the program’s winning tradition by having her players work for each other, understand they each have a voice within the team and be physically athletic.
“It’s very much a team sport,” Curro said. “It has to be played that way. You can’t be looking to just one or two people. All 12 girls on the field are part of everything. That goal we scored is a goal for everyone on the field and on the sideline. It’s not just a stat for one person.”
At Souhegan, Curro Sbordone and her assistant coaches, Linda Haytanan and Lindsay Toomey, are working to establish a culture built on grit.
“We are trying to change the mindset of expecting things and earning them — learn to appreciate the moment, learn from all the things sports give you other than the stats and the ego, all the things you can grow from and apply in your life,” Curro Sbordone said. “Now we’re really focused on growing them on the field as lacrosse players and individuals, having the mindset that things are not given to you. You have to earn it and work for it.”
Souhegan, which went 4-3 over its first seven games, has an amazing defensive unit and goalkeeper in Shannon Hargreaves but is still trying to figure out how to jell offensively, Curro Sbordone said.
Building that grit and cleaning up mental mistakes are among her top focuses.
“I tell the girls I truly believe we have the tools if we really sharpen our toolbox,” Curro Sbordone said. “Athletically, size-wise, speed-wise, we can compete with these top teams but we just have to fine-tune what we’re doing — our mental mistakes, fundamentals — because in games if we are having these turnovers or forced errors, other teams who are stronger will capitalize on those.”
Portsmouth is off to a 5-1 start, which Curro credits to her players’ speed, hustle and drive.
“They didn’t have a season last year,” Curro said. “They’re not taking anything for granted out there. They’re wanting these experiences. They want to play. Every player on the team wants to step on that field and they all can.”
As both work toward establishing the identity and values they want their respective programs to have, the Curro sisters know they always have someone they can turn to for advice, insight or another opinion.
“It’s just nice having someone you can rely on, going through the same experience and trust, for us to have that open communication,” Curro said.
Londonderry boys lacrosse shorthanded, still strong
Despite the absence of senior captain Robbie Derhak, the Londonderry boys lacrosse team’s defense shut down Concord en route to a 16-6 home triumph last Tuesday.
Defensemen Evan Parker, Padraig Provost, Ian Ward and Wil Reyes helped limit the Crimson Tide to three goals in each half and 14 shots on goal overall. With those four in front of him, sophomore Dane Duarte made eight saves in his first varsity start for the Lancers. Sam Nichol (three goals) was Concord’s lone multi-goal scorer in the contest.
Sampson said he was proud of how his defense played Tuesday following a shaky performance in its 21-8 loss against Exeter on April 24. The Blue Hawks’ 21 goals were the most Londonderry surrendered over its first six games.
Derhak, a long-pole defenseman, did not play Tuesday due to illness but returned to practice Wednesday. He was one of four Londonderry players who missed Tuesday’s game.
“With Derhak out, Parker, Provost, Ian Ward, Wil Reyes all came together and did a really good job of making up for the loss of a teammate and staying within themselves and playing fundamental ball,” Sampson said after Tuesday’s win. “After what we went through with Exeter, we needed to do that. We needed to come together as a good defensive group and we did.”
Individual highlightsSophomore Briana Danis set Pinkerton Academy’s school record in the discus with a distance of 113 feet, 3 inches, at the Astros’ non-scored meet with Bishop Guertin of Nashua, Windham and host Merrimack last Tuesday. Her mark surpassed the previous record of 112 feet, 5 inches, set by Cara Gibbons in 1985.
At the same meet, Alexis Best set the Merrimack freshman record and a personal-best mark in the 200-meter dash with a first-place time of 27.64 seconds.