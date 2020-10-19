The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council unanimously approved winter sports for the 2020-2021 school year and are waiving the bylaw that requires schools to play a minimum number of games in their division to qualify for the postseason.
The waiver follows what occurred this fall to allow schools the freedom to develop regional schedules. The action this fall was taken as communities develop protocols to follow safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, the council approved the motion that all NHIAA winter postseason events shall be conducted in an open format.
Start dates for the winter season were modified as follows:
• Beginning on Monday November 30, “skills and drills” activities may be conducted in accordance with all NH “Amateur and Youth Guidelines” and phase 1 and 2 of the NHIAA reopening guidance.
• First date to practice all winter sports is Monday Dec. 14.
• First date to play winter sports is Monday, Jan. 11.
The last date to play is still to be determined.