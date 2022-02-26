FRANCONIA — In a sport that has so many variables, Plymouth Regional High School junior Dylan Welch has consistently been one of the NHIAA’s top Alpine skiers over his career.
One week after capturing individual state giant slalom and slalom titles for a third straight year at the Division III championships, Welch won both events at the Meet of Champions Thursday at Mittersill Alpine Resort.
Welch logged a time of 1 minute, 19.75 seconds over his two giant slalom runs at the Meet of Champions. During the afternoon slalom session, he laid down a meet-best time of 35.39 seconds in his first run and finished with a total time of 1:11.58.
Bow’s Patrick Wachsmuth, the Division II slalom champion, finished runner-up in the event with a time of 1:16.27. Profile of Bethlehem’s Troy Boisennault was the giant slalom runner-up, finishing with a 1:21.88 mark.
“It’s a hard sport to be so consistent in ... so many things can go wrong, especially when pushing it and trying to ski hard and ski fast,” Plymouth coach Dan LeBlanc said. “The consistency is just incredible.”
Welch, who will forgo the Eastern High School Alpine Championships next month to race in the U18 nationals in Colorado, said he felt confident entering the Meet of Champions and hoping to lead both events by a good amount.
Welch said he eventually settled in this season by putting in a lot of hours on Mittersill, his home mountain.
“My skiing has really been top of the game these (past) couple of months and I keep getting faster and faster,” Welch said.
Welch’s teammate, freshman Aura Weiser, fell during her first giant slalom run and did not race her second but rebounded nicely in the afternoon by taking the Meet of Champions slalom title.
Weiser, who LeBlanc described as a strong, aggressive skier with a go-for-it attitude, posted the two fastest girls slalom times of the meet (38.61 and 39.71 seconds). She won both the giant slalom and slalom at the Division III championships with times of 1:00.42 and 59.68, respectively.
“(I) try to just block it out and just think about the next runs,” Weiser said of how she moved on from her fall in the morning.
Welch was not surprised by how well Weiser performed in the slalom even after her fall in the morning.
“She’s impressed me a lot,” Welch said. “I knew she was going to come in here and smoke everyone, to be honest. She’s skied really well in her regular races and travel skiing.”
Profile’s Sophie Bell finished runner-up to Weiser in the slalom with her time of 1:18.61. Bell won both events at the Division IV championships.
Kennett’s Ashley Garside captured the giant slalom crown, finishing with a total time of 1:25.06. Profile’s Makenna Price (1:26.78) and Concord’s Savannah Shannon (1:26.91) rounded out the top three finishers.
The top 12 boys and girls in each event will represent New Hampshire at the Eastern High School Alpine Championships.
NHIAA Meet of Champions
At Mittersill Alpine Resort, Franconia (Thursday)
Girls results
Giant slalom
1. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:25.06; 2. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:26.78; 3. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:26.91; 4. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:27.15; 5. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:27.56; 6. Jamie Lemire, Trinity, 1:28.28; 7. Allie Hussey, Kennett, 1:28.33; 8. Elaina Demaggio, Profile, 1:29.84; 9. Maya Spiegel, Kearsarge, 1:30.55; 10. Alyona Latsilnik St. Thomas, 1:31.06; 11. Lyla Kimball, Souhegan, 1:31.66; 12. Grace Pocaro, Windham, 1:31.74.
Slalom
1. Aura Weiser, Plymouth, 1:18.32; 2. Sophie Bell, Profile, 1:18.61; 3. Savanna Shannon, Concord, 1:22.04; 4. Makenna Price, Profile, 1:24.27; 5. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:24.83; 6. Allie Hussey, Kennett, 1:27.04; 7. Audrey Purnell, Bedford, 1:27.37; 8. Ashley Garside, Kennett, 1:27.99; 9. Clara Locke, Hopkinton, 1:28.22; 10. Lyla Kimball, Souhegan, 1:28.53; 11. Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, 1:28.78; 12. Alyona Latsilnik, St. Thomas, 1:30.34.
Boys results
Giant slalom
1. Dylan Welch, Plymouth, 1:19.75; 2. Troy Boisennault, Profile, 1:21.88; 3. Eli Gadbois, Bow, 1:22.27; 4. Colby Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:23.04; 5. Dino Boisennault, Profile, 1:23.31; 6. Jake Bates, Goffstown, 1:24.81; 7. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:24.85; 8. Cole Rodman, Bedford, 1:24.92; 9. Chris Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:25.02; 10. Jack Price, Profile, 1:25.79; 11. Mitchell Berry, Belmont, 1:25.87; 12. Will Chapin, Hopkinton, 1:25.88.
Slalom
1. Dylan Welch, Plymouth, 1:11.58; 2. Patrick Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:16.27; 3. Jack Price, Profile, 1:16.42; 4. Mitchell Berry, Belmont, 1:17.18; 5. Wesley Stocken, Hanover, 1:17.53; 6. Chris Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:17.71; 7. Coen Mullins, Profile, 1:17.85; 8. Eli Gadbois, Bow, 1:18.36; 9. Jake Bates, Goffstown, 1:18.63; 10. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:18.78; 11. Adam Bell, Profile, 1:19.55; 12. John Roth, Sunapee, 1:19.96.