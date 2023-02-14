Skylar Knowlton

Although there were many outstanding efforts on display during last weekend’s NHIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of New Hampshire’s Swasey Pool, perhaps no one performed better than St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Skylar Knowlton.

Knowlton, a South Hampton resident, broke the state record in the 500 freestyle (4:46.86) and the 200 freestyle (1:48.43) during the Division II girls meet. Megan Reich, a 2022 St. Thomas graduate, held both records entering the weekend (4:52.34 and 1:49.40).