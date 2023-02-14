Although there were many outstanding efforts on display during last weekend’s NHIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of New Hampshire’s Swasey Pool, perhaps no one performed better than St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Skylar Knowlton.
Knowlton, a South Hampton resident, broke the state record in the 500 freestyle (4:46.86) and the 200 freestyle (1:48.43) during the Division II girls meet. Megan Reich, a 2022 St. Thomas graduate, held both records entering the weekend (4:52.34 and 1:49.40).
Knowlton and Reich both swam for the same club team (Phoenix Swimming), and Reich texted Knowlton following Sunday’s meet.
“We’re still very close,” Knowlton said. “She said she was proud of me.
“Winning both events has been my goal since November and I had a good feeling going into (Sunday). It was something I really wanted to do. I felt like the 200 free was going to be a little more difficult than the 500 free, but I still felt I could do it.”
Knowlton’s time in the 500 freestyle also broke the pool record.
“That’s every college, or high school or club swimmer who has ever swam a 500 freestyle in that facility,” St. Thomas coach Rhi Jeffrey said. “Extremely impressive, especially considering it was by six seconds. It’s heads above the rest.
“Usually in swimming, things happen in tenths of a second, so even her 200 freestyle … breaking that by almost a full second is really just showcasing her wild talent. I work with a lot of high-level swimmers and she’s a different kind of athlete.”
Knowlton also anchored the St. Thomas 200 freestyle relay team that finished second, and the 400 freestyle relay team that placed third.
Bedford won the Division I boys and girls team championships. Windham earned the Division II boys title, and Hollis-Brookline claimed the Division II girls championship.
Bedford has won the boys and girls titles in each of the past three years.
“The girls kind of knew they were going to win, so they went in with individual goals like getting top-six on the podium and winning events,” Bedford coach Annie DeWitt said. “We have more standout girls than we do standout boys. The (boys) had a lot of depth, but we didn’t have a lot of sure first or second places. We won the meet because of our boys who got like ninth, and 10th and 12th. They swam lights out. It was a true team effort.”
Bedford’s individual victories in the girls meet came from Audrey Sambrook in the 50 freestyle (24.01) and from Ela Goucher in the 100 freestyle (54.51). The Bulldogs also took first in the 200 medley relay (Caitrin Duprey, Emmie Goucher, Jessica Black and Ela Goucher in 1:55.27); the 200 freestyle relay (Sambrook, Lauren Polce, Fiona Lee and Duprey in 1:44.35); and the 400 freestyle relay (Ela Goucher, Lee, Black and Sambrook in 3:45.00).
Duprey also set a school record in the 100 backstroke with a second-place finish (101.42).
Dylan Bradsher-Behra was the lone individual winner for the Bedford boys. He prevailed in the 200 freestyle (1:48.50). In addition, the Bulldogs won the 200 freestyle relay (Bradsher-Behra, Richard Black, Andrew Gordon and Ethan Steichen in 1:32.13).
“Now the goal is four in a row,” DeWitt said.
Manchester Central junior Alexei Avakov won both the 100 breaststroke (55.24) and the 50 freestyle (21.33) for the second consecutive year. His time in the 100 breaststroke also set a state and pool record.
“Alexei is really an unassuming kid and not a lot distracts him — he’s pretty well focused on what he’s doing,” Central coach Steve VanDerBeken said. “He takes his training seriously. He’s a year-round swimmer and I think he was ready (for a top effort), as you can tell.
“Alexei and Skylar were both at the top of their game.”
Central sophomore Abigail Gowern also prevailed in two events. She won both the 200 freestyle (1:54.09) and the 500 freestyle (5:03.70) for the second year in a row.
Other individuals who won two events:
• Eamon Griffin (BG): 200 IM (1:57.78) and 100 freestyle (47.80).
• Bradley Watters (Dover): 500 freestyle (5:04.87) and 100 backstroke (52.93).
• Braelyn Wilson (Souhegan): 50 freestyle (24.27) and 100 butterfly (57.47).
• Ryan Powers (Bow): 50 freestyle (22.58) and 100 freestyle (49.71).
• Cambria Jewett (Hollis-Brookline): 200 IM (2:09.45) and 100 backstroke (57.62).
• William Carrico (Oyster River): 200 IM (1:52.77) and 100 breaststroke (58.40).
Team Results
Division I Girls: Bedford (281.5), Pinkerton (174), Dover (145), Merrimack (138), Nashua South (111), Exeter (103), Londonderry (76.5), Salem (69), Nashua North (65), Manchester Central (38), Keene (34), Concord (24), Bishop Guertin (23), Spaulding (23), Winnacunnet (20) and Manchester Memorial (13).
Division I Boys: Bedford (239), Dover (196), Bishop Guertin (129), Keene (121), Exeter (110), Nashua North (62), Nashua South (60.5), Salem (57.5), Manchester Central (52), Manchester Memorial (51), Pinkerton (43), Spaulding (20), Merrimack (8) and Londonderry (1).
Division II Girls: Hollis-Brookline (228), Hanover (208), Oyster River (147), St. Thomas (140), Derryfield (133), Souhegan (84), Bow (82), Portsmouth (66), Windham (60), Conant (47), Milford (39), Goffstown (22), Alvirne (20), ConVal (19), Stevens (18), Timberlane (18), Monadnock (17), Plymouth (11), Campbell (8), Kearsarge (2) and Lebanon (2).
Division II Boys: Windham (204), Hanover (194), Souhegan (136), Oyster River (93), Portsmouth (82), Derryfield (74), Goffstown (71), St. Thomas (62), Newmarket (62), Coe-Brown (41), Bow (37), Hollis-Brookline (29), Belmont (24), Sunapee (20), Trinity (19), Gilford (17), Conant (15) and Kearsarge (9).