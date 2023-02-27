BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Goffstown at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Portsmouth at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Londonderry at Nashua North, 6:30
Merrimack at Nashua South, 6:30
Alvirne at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Salem at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Windham, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Trinity-Portsmouth at Bedford
South-Merr vs. BG-Alvirne
Pink-Salem vs. Windham-Winna
North-Londonderry vs. Exeter-Goff
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Tuesday
Milford at West, 5:30 p.m.
Kennett at ConVal, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Merrimack Valley, 6:30
Kingswood at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Oyster River at Souhegan, 7 p.m.
Bow at Coe-Brown, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Merrimack Vall.-Lebanon at Laconia
West-Milford vs. Pelham-Kingswood
ConVal-Kennett at Pembroke
Souhegan-OR vs. Coe-Brown-Bow
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Gilford 69, Mascoma Valley 43
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Monday
Concord Christian vs. Holy Family
Woodsville vs. Littleton, n.
Championship
Saturday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Tuesday
Concord at Dover, 6 p.m.
Memorial at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Salem at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Londonderry at Windham, 7 p.m.
Alvirne at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Dover-Concord at BG
Goff-Salem vs. Pinkerton-Spaulding
Windham-Londonderry at Ports
Bedford-Alvirne vs. Exeter-Memorial
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Wednesday
Bishop Brady at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Merrimack Vall. at Pembroke, 7 p.m.
John Stark at Laconia, 7 p.m.
Souhegan at Kennett, 7 p.m.
Oyster River at Hollis-Brook., 7 p.m.
Plymouth at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Derryfield at Milford, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Pembroke-MV at Bow
Hanover-Brady vs. Laconia-J. Stark
Kennett-Souhegan vs. Hollis-OR
Pelham-Plymouth vs. Milford-Derryf
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12, at UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Concord Christian 49, Conant 35
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Tuesday
at Newfound Regional, Bristol
Colebrook vs. Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.
Groveton vs. Newmarket, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Hanover at Londonderry, 3 p.m.
Keene at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Pinkerton at Bow (Everett), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Exeter-Keene at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Lond-Hanover at Windham, 8 p.m.
Bow-Pinkerton at BG, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Goffstown at Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.
Somersworth at Dover, 4 p.m.
Winna at Oyster River (UNH), 8:15
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Everett Arena, Concord
Merrimack-Goff vs. St. Thomas, 5 p.m.
Somers-Dover vs. Winna-OR, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Kingswood at Hollis (Conway), 7 p.m.
Sanborn at Berlin, 4 p.m.
Kennett at Pembroke (Everett), 7:30
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Plymouth State U.
Hollis-Kingsw vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.
Berlin-Sanb vs. Pemb-Ken, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
GIRLS HOCKEY
Prelims
Tuesday
Lebanon at Keene, 4 p.m.
Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Berlin at St. Thomas, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
Keene-Lebanon at BG, 8 p.m.
Concord at Brady/Lon/Trin, 4 p.m.
Pink-Exeter at OR/Ports (UNH), 8:30
STA-Berlin at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD