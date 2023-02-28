BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Goffstown at Exeter, 6 p.m.
Portsmouth at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Londonderry at Nashua North, 6:30
Merrimack at Nashua South, 6:30
Alvirne at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Salem at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Windham, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Trinity-Portsmouth at Bedford
South-Merr vs. BG-Alvirne
Pink-Salem vs. Windham-Winna
North-Londonderry vs. Exeter-Goff
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Tuesday
Man. West 77, Milford 54
Kennett at ConVal, ppd. to Wed., 6
Lebanon at Merrimack Valley, n.
Pelham 78, Kingswood 47
Oyster River at Souhegan, ppd. to Wed., 5
Bow at Coe-Brown, ppd. to Wed., 7
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Merrimack Vall.-Lebanon at Laconia
Pelham at Manchester West
ConVal-Kennett at Pembroke
Souhegan-OR vs. Coe-Brown-Bow
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Gilford 69, Mascoma Valley 43
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Monday
Holy Family 86, Concord Chr. 84, 2 OTs
Woodsville 60, Littleton 53
Championship
Saturday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Holy Family vs. Woodsville, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Tuesday
Concord at Dover, ppd. to today, 6
Memorial 46, Exeter 45
Goffstown 58, Salem 30
Pinkerton 60, Spaulding 45
Londonderry 51, Windham 34
Bedford 59, Alvirne 33
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Dover-Concord at BG
Pinkerton at Goffstown
Londonderry at Portsmouth
Memorial at Bedford
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Wednesday
Bishop Brady at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Oyster River at Hollis-Brook., 6 p.m.
Merrimack Vall. at Pembroke, 7 p.m.
John Stark at Laconia, 7 p.m.
Souhegan at Kennett, 6 p.m.
Plymouth at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Derryfield at Milford, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
At home of higher seeds
Pembroke-MV at Bow
Hanover-Brady vs. Laconia-J. Stark
Kennett-Souhegan vs. Hollis-OR
Pelham-Plymouth vs. Milford-Derryf
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12, at UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Concord Christian 49, Conant 35
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Wed. (ppd. from Tuesday)
at Newfound Regional, Bristol
Colebrook vs. Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.
Groveton vs. Newmarket, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Hanover at Londonderry, 3 p.m.
Keene at Exeter, 2:50 p.m.
Pinkerton at Bow (Everett), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Exeter-Keene at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Lond-Hanover at Windham, 8 p.m.
Bow-Pinkerton at BG, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Goffstown at Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.
Somersworth at Dover, 4 p.m.
Winna at Oyster River (UNH), 8:15
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Everett Arena, Concord
Merrimack-Goff vs. St. Thomas, 5 p.m.
Somers-Dover vs. Winna-OR, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Kingswood at Hollis (Conway), 7 p.m.
Sanborn at Berlin, 4 p.m.
Kennett at Pembroke (Everett), 7:30
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Plymouth State U.
Hollis-Kingswood vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.
Berlin-Sanborn vs. Pembroke-Kennett, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
GIRLS HOCKEY
Prelims
Tuesday
Lebanon at Keene, ppd. to Wed., 6:30
Pinkerton 5, Exeter 3
Berlin at St. Thomas, ppd. to Wed., 3:15
Quarterfinals
Friday
Keene-Lebanon at BG, 8 p.m.
Conc at Brady/Lon/Trin (JFK), 4 p.m.
Pinkerton at OR/Ports (UNH), 8:30
STA-Berlin at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD