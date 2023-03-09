NHIAA tournament scoreboard (updated at noon Thursday with weekend game times) Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BOYS BASKETBALLDIVISION ISemifinalsWednesdayPinkerton 75, Nashua North 55Bedford 79, Nashua South 56ChampionshipSunday, at UNHPinkerton vs. South-Bedford, 7 p.m.DIVISION IISemifinalsTuesdayPembroke 70, Oyster River 49Pelham 69, Laconia 31ChampionshipSunday, at UNHPembroke vs. Pelham, 10 a.m.GIRLS BASKETBALLDIVISION ISemifinalsTuesdayBedford 64, Portsmouth 60BG 67, Goffstown 49ChampionshipSunday, at UNHBedford vs. Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.DIVISION IISemifinalsWednesday, at SanbornKennett 54, Pelham 40Bow 42, Laconia 35ChampionshipSunday, at UNHKennett vs. Bow, 1 p.m.BOYS HOCKEYDIVISION ISemifinalsWednesdayBedford 3, Concord 2, OTBishop Guertin 5, Londonderry 3ChampionshipSaturdayAt SNHU Arena, ManchesterBedford vs. BG, 12:15 p.m.DIVISION IISemifinalsWednesdayMerrimack 4, St. Thomas 3Dover 7, Oyster River 3ChampionshipSaturdayAt SNHU Arena, ManchesterMerrimack vs. Dover, 2:15 p.m.DIVISION IIISemifinalsWednesdayBelmont/Gilford 5, Kingswood 0Berlin/Gorham 4, Pembroke/Campbell 2ChampionshipSaturdayAt SNHU Arena, ManchesterBelmont/Gilford vs. Berlin/Gorham, 5 p.m.GIRLS HOCKEYSemifinalsTuesdayBG 8, Brady/Londonderry/Trinity 1Oyster River/Portsmouth 5, Hanover 3ChampionshipSaturdayAt SNHU Arena, ManchesterBG vs. Oyster River/Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage