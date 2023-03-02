Notice: the Division IV girls and boys basketball championships have been moved from Saturday to Sunday at Colby-Sawyer College. The girls game, Groveton vs. Colebrook, is now set for 1 p.m., with the boys game, Holy Family vs. Woodsville, to follow at 3 p.m.
Also, two Division I boys basketball quarterfinals, Trinity at Bedford and Windham at Pinkerton, have been moved from Saturday to Sunday.
More changes as they become available ...
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Exeter 71, Goffstown 54
Trinity 79, Portsmouth 51
Nashua North 83, Londonderry 46
Nashua South 38, Merrimack 32
Bishop Guertin 50, Alvirne 34
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46
Windham 50, Winnacunnet 37
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Exeter at Nashua North, 2 p.m.
BG at Nashua South, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
Trinity at Bedford, 5 p.m.
Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Tuesday
Man. West 77, Milford 54
Pelham 78, Kingswood 47
Wednesday
Merrimack Valley 36, Lebanon 34
Kennett 58, ConVal 49
Oyster River 48, Souhegan 45
Coe-Brown 70, Bow 50
Quarterfinals
Friday
Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.
Merrimack Valley at Laconia, 6 p.m.
Kennett at Pembroke, 6 p.m.
Oyster River at Coe-Brown, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7, at Sanborn Regional, Kingston
Games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Gilford 69, Mascoma Valley 43
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Holy Family 86, Concord Chr. 84, 2 OTs
Woodsville 60, Littleton 53
Championship
Sunday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Holy Family vs. Woodsville, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Prelims
Concord 46, Dover 42
Memorial 46, Exeter 45
Goffstown 58, Salem 30
Pinkerton 60, Spaulding 45
Londonderry 51, Windham 34
Bedford 59, Alvirne 33
Quarterfinals
Friday
Pinkerton at Goffstown, 5 p.m.
Concord at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.
Londonderry at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Memorial at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12
At UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Prelims
Wednesday
Hanover 51, Bishop Brady 30
Hollis-Brookline 61, Oyster River 38
Pembroke 47, Merrimack Valley 39
Laconia 59, John Stark 54
Kennett 60, Souhegan 22
Pelham 69, Plymouth 17
Milford 42, Derryfield 27
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Hollis-Brookline at Kennett, 6 p.m.
Pembroke at Bow, 7 p.m.
Laconia at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8, at Sanborn Regional, Kingston
Site TBD, games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 12, at UNH
Time TBD
DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
Concord Christian 49, Conant 35
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
Wednesday
at Newfound Regional, Bristol
Colebrook 39, Woodsville 37
Groveton 34, Newmarket 26
Championship
Sunday
At Colby-Sawyer Coll., New London
Colebrook vs. Groveton, 1 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Prelims
Wednesday
Londonderry 3, Hanover 2
Keene 3, Exeter 2
Pinkerton 3, Bow 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Keene at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Londonderry at Windham, 8 p.m.
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Goffstown at Merrimack, 3:30 p.m.
Somersworth at Dover, 4 p.m.
Winna at Oyster River (UNH), 8:15
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Everett Arena, Concord
Merrimack-Goff vs. St. Thomas, 5 p.m.
Somers-Dover vs. Winna-OR, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Kingswood at Hollis (Conway), 7 p.m.
Sanborn at Berlin, 4 p.m.
Kennett at Pembroke (Everett), 7:30
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 8
At Plymouth State U.
Hollis-Kingswood vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.
Berlin-Sanborn vs. Pembroke-Kennett, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD
GIRLS HOCKEY
Prelims
Tuesday
Pinkerton 5, Exeter 3
Wednesday
Keene/Monadnock/Fall Mountain 3, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge 2
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 3, Berlin/Gorham/Kennett 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
Keene at Bishop Guertin, 8 p.m.
Concord at Brady/Lon/Trin (JFK), 4 p.m.
Pinkerton at Oyster River/Portsmouth (UNH), 8:30
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover at Hanover, 5:10 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 7
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 11
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Time TBD