Basketball
Buy Now
Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Notice: the Division IV girls and boys basketball championships have been moved from Saturday to Sunday at Colby-Sawyer College. The girls game, Groveton vs. Colebrook, is now set for 1 p.m., with the boys game, Holy Family vs. Woodsville, to follow at 3 p.m.

Also, two Division I boys basketball quarterfinals, Trinity at Bedford and Windham at Pinkerton, have been moved from Saturday to Sunday.