The No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Union Leader Power Poll have met in the Division I championship game 10 times in the previous 12 seasons. That will be the case again this year when No. 1 Nashua North (6-0) faces No. 2 Goffstown (8-0) for the Division I title Saturday at Bedford High School.
Saturday’s game will mark the 10th consecutive year the top two teams in the poll will play each other to determine the Division I champion. Bishop Guertin was in Division II when it finished No. 1 in 2009, and Nashua North wasn’t ranked No. 1 or No. 2 when it lost to Pinkerton in the 2010 Division I championship game. The Astros finished first in the poll that year.
North and Goffstown are also the only Division I teams that entered this year’s playoffs unbeaten.
North, which is seeking the program’s first state championship, has never finished No. 1 in the poll. Goffstown finished No. 1 in 2015, when the Grizzlies beat Exeter in the Division I championship game and ended the season unbeaten.
“They’re very good -- very good,” North coach Dante Laurendi said when he was asked about Goffstown. “Their size really stands out. The quarterback (Jarrett Henault) is not a small kid either. It’s like trying to tackle a fullback or a tight end.
“They spread the ball around to all of their receivers. They have a good quarterback and a good running back (Zach Picard), so obviously they’re difficult to defend. Defensively they move around. They’re scrappy. Reminds me very much of the team they had a few years ago with Gervais (quarterback Casey Gervais) and those guys that won it.”
North advanced to the championship game with playoff victories over Bishop Guertin (35-6), Merrimack (42-12) and Salem (33-28). Goffstown moved on with postseason wins over Concord (40-14), Bedford (35-7) and Winnacunnet (27-15).
“I think we have to play a complete football game,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “Play well in all three phases. Defensively it’s running to the football, pursuing the football, tackling. Offensively it’s executing. They are very fast on defense as well, so the big plays are going to be hard to come by. Can we sustain drives consistently?”
No. 1 Team in the Power Poll
2008: Nashua South*
2009: Bishop Guertin
2010: Pinkerton
2011: Exeter*
2012: Exeter*
2013: Concord*
2014: Pinkerton*
2015: Goffstown*
2016: Bedford*
2017: Winnacunnet*
2018: Bedford*
2019: Londonderry*
* Years when the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Power Poll met in the Division I championship game.