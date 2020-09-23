NASHUA — A big part of this fall sports season will be finding some comfort in the uncomfortable.
Beginning the year against a rival certainly helps, given the familiarity between the two sides, but for the Nashua North and South girls soccer teams, it goes a little bit deeper than that. While some schools will have faced off against nemeses from other towns, the Titans and Purple Panthers exist in the same city, meaning they share protocols that will hopefully aid them in fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, both schools are employing remote learning, meaning the student-athletes are interacting with their families, teammates and coaches on a day-to-day basis. The limited exposure to others should have meant only good things when they finally came to play one another Wednesday at Stellos Stadium. Because of that, some felt more at ease as they began the 2020 season.
“Yeah, I mean, it obviously does (make you feel a little better),” North coach Jacqueline Thompson said after her team’s 1-0 win. “Like I told the girls, tomorrow is never promised, so we’re really working at that. It makes it easier when two schools are remote (learning) and knowing that and having that safety net of comfort. The schools that have everyone else coming in from other states or other, larger communities in the classroom might pose more concern. The last thing we want is to play a week and then shut down.”
The familiarity and limited travel allowed the players to relax and go out and do what they do best: play.
Senior Emelee Deleo, who scored the match’s lone goal in the 34th minute, admitted she wasn’t even sure there would be a season at all. But when it came time for kickoff, she felt as comfortable. “It was actually very nice,” she said. “I came out and there were no nerves, just excitement. It just felt good to play. It’s been rough. The practices have been rough with all the restrictions. Then if one person has a cough, you’re just like, ‘Oh, no.’ It just felt good to get back and I’m looking forward to Saturday.”
Saturday represents an immediate rematch between the two teams, giving both sides confidence they will, at worst, be able to play at least two games this season. The hope is for a complete slate.
“Just being able to see the same team, especially after a game that didn’t quite go our way, (gives us confidence for the season being played),” South coach Lauren Keating said. “Knowing that the rematch is coming up in only a few days, I know that gives us something to really work towards this week. I know a lot of the girls on both sides know each other and we’re just thankful to be able to get out on the field and play. Every day we’re able to do it is almost extra at this point. The girls are really good with all the safety stuff and I think we’re all really grateful that for 80-90 minutes we can kind of just get away from COVID.”