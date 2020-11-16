Nashua North quarterback/defensive back Curtis Harris-Lopez will continue his football career at Holy Cross. Harris-Lopez announced his decision on his Twitter account Monday.
Harris-Lopez led North to a 6-0 record this season, and a spot in Saturday’s Division I championship game. North will play Goffstown (8-0) at Bedford High School.
“I fell in love with the campus as soon as I saw it,” Harris-Lopez said. “They have great academics, which I believe can help me through sports management, and their coaching staff made me feel welcomed and loved as soon as the college process happened, which made me feel at home right away.”
Harris-Lopez enters Saturday’s game with 908 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 104 carries this season.
He also had offers from Dartmouth, UNH, Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut, Merrimack and Fordham.