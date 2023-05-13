Aiden OConnell

Bedford High’s Aiden O’Connell delivers a pitch during his shutout at Exeter High on Friday.

EXETER — Two weeks ago, the Bedford High School baseball team was scuffling with a 3-5 record. The Bulldogs were staring up at a bunch of teams in the Division I standings.

Since then, some rock-solid pitching performances have turned things around.