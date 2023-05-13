EXETER — Two weeks ago, the Bedford High School baseball team was scuffling with a 3-5 record. The Bulldogs were staring up at a bunch of teams in the Division I standings.
Since then, some rock-solid pitching performances have turned things around.
Left-handed junior ace Aiden O’Connell delivered the latest gem for the Bulldogs on Friday when he limited Exeter to four hits and struck out seven to outduel Blue Hawks sophomore Camren Piwnicki in a 2-0 victory.
“We started off the season a little rough, but now we’re playing a little bit better and not making as many errors in the field,” Bedford coach Billy Chapman said. “We’re playing cleaner defense. Our pitching has been pretty dominant, especially the past three or four starts.”
Bedford (9-6) has won four straight games, six of its last seven, and stands in ninth place in the 22-team Division I with four regular-season games left.
Exeter, tied for third place, dropped to 11-3.
O’Connell, who is committed to pitch at Northwestern University, had a tough act to follow after teammate Charlie Cariello tossed a one-hitter in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Timberlane.
Exeter drew a pair of walks against O’Connell in the bottom of the first inning, but he escaped with a strikeout. O’Connell stranded two more runners in the third after hits by Hayden Schimoler and Cam Morgado.
“It was a pretty flat mound. It wasn’t my favorite, and that’s why I was struggling in the first inning and threw 30 pitches,” said O’Connell. “I kept it together and I knew if I hit my spots, I’d be OK.”
O’Connell, also a star on the state-title winning Bedford High basketball team, stranded seven Blue Hawks for the day. He overcame a Cam Snee single and stolen base in the fifth by striking out the next two hitters.
“He’s everyone’s nightmare, but we had our chances and just couldn’t get that hit to tie it up,” Exeter coach Bruce Joyce said. “He’s got a funky delivery and throws different with all of his pitches and can throw anything for a strike. He’s not overpowering, but he can zip it in there because of all of his off-speed pitches. He’s tough.”
O’Connell improved to 4-1 in six starts this spring with a 1.65 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 68:13. He’s been strongly complemented by Cariello (3-1, 1.20 ERA) to form a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.
“At the beginning of the game, he was able to locate his changeup really well and that got them off-balanced, but at the end of the game, he just lost it,” Chapman said. “But he battles. He has the ability to slow things down and speed them up. In certain counts when he really needs to gas one up, he can gas one up a couple extra miles per hour.”
Chapman’s biggest concern right now is the inconsistency of his offense. Bedford had seven hits against Piwnicki on Friday, but the right-hander dug down and limited the damage in in his third strong start of the season. He allowed one earned run with four strikeouts.
Bedford scored its runs on Jack Hinton’s RBI groundout in the first and O’Connell’s RBI single in the second.
“We just need to bring the bats,” Chapman said. “That’s what we’re waiting for is for our bats to wake up. If we get all three facets of our game going, we’re going to be formidable.”