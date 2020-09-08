LONDONDERRY — Enthusiasm — with face masks — was abundant during the Londonderry High School girls soccer team’s first tryout practice Tuesday, which marked the first day NHIAA fall sports could begin practicing.
Players joked and laughed in between stretching and passing drills. Sides eagerly fought for control of the ball during 5-on-2 drills, which was the Lancers’ first game-like simulation as they prepare for their season-opener Sept. 22 against archrival Pinkerton Academy.
“The group just wants to play,” coach Derek Dane said through his face covering while his players were on a 15-minute run.
“Honestly, I think we’re all just grateful to have a season in general,” co-captain Katie McCudden said. “The fact that we’re even able to play is just amazing. We’re really happy with how the NHIAA is doing all of it and the fact that the school is allowing us to play that honestly, we’re willing to do anything just to get through it.”
Dane’s players began twice-a-week voluntary workouts on Aug. 17, which helped them prepare for competition and get used to the COVID-19 prevention protocols that need to be followed to keep the season going. Players wore face coverings while walking to the field and had their temperature taken to help lessen the chances of spreading the virus.
Dane and his fellow four coaches split the players into groups of 12-13 during summer voluntary workouts. Dane said he will shrink those groups to eight later this week so he can work 8-on-8 scrimmages into practice. During the voluntary workouts, the Lancers did 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 scrimmages, he said.
“The first couple of times we were together, you could see the anxiety like, ‘We’re finally doing this. We’re finally here,’” Dane said. “Since then, the group has kind of grown accustomed to being around each other and doing things together. It was good to get that out of the way then as opposed to (Tuesday).”
Before the Londonderry School District approved high school fall sports, McCudden and co-captain Ashley Manor both worried at times over the summer that they might not get to play. McCudden, a senior center midfielder, also plays lacrosse at Londonderry and did not play her junior lacrosse campaign as the NHIAA canceled spring sports last school year.
McCudden and Manor, a junior center midfielder, said they feel a responsibility as captains to make sure their teammates follow the safety protocols.
“I feel like there’s always responsibilities when you’re a captain but this is so different that it’s like we have to keep everyone else safe, too,” McCudden said. “We have to worry about if people are wearing masks, if they’re social distancing and everything.”
“We have to make sure that we can keep the season for our team,” Manor said.
Windham, which is one of the five teams Londonderry is scheduled to play during its regionalized regular-season schedule, suspended its fall sports practices and tryouts on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases among students, many of whom were athletes. Pinkerton, Salem, Timberlane of Plaistow and Nashua North are the other teams Londonderry will play weekly home-and-home series against during the regular season.
McCudden and Manor said they understand the season could end abruptly if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. Dane also acknowledged that possibility but said he has put it out of his mind so that he can focus on his team and making sure it is doing its part safety-wise.
“This is really a situation where if everybody does what they should do, we can get to the end of this,” Dane said. “It’s the greater good — a common goal. I think all the soccer players want to play, so let’s — all the soccer players and coaches — do what we need to do to make sure everybody can play.”