FOR Kelly Freitas, the highlight of the Playing for a Purpose field hockey jamboree is seeing the camaraderie high school teams build throughout the day.
After holding the charitable event virtually last year due to the pandemic, Freitas, the co-founder, is excited to see NHIAA teams once again compete, bond and help raise money to partially benefit Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
Playing for a Purpose will celebrate its 10th jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Manchester Memorial’s Chabot-McDonough Field. This year’s 15 teams, representing all three NHIAA divisions, will wear custom jerseys in the color of the cancer they are raising awareness for.
Freitas, 27, and her twin sister, Jenna, created Playing for a Purpose in 2011 as seniors at Memorial to support their mom, Christine, who was diagnosed with melanoma at Norris Cotton in 2002, and others battling cancer.
Christine Freitas, who has been cancer-free since 2011, now organizes the event with help from Memorial field hockey coach Meredith Doyle.
“Obviously the best part of the event is getting people together in person,” said Jenna Freitas, who lives in Manchester and coaches the U19 Granite State Elite club field hockey team. “I think having that actually happen — playing field hockey, seeing other teams and the sense of community again — will be even better.”
The NHIAA teams attending this year are Bow (liver cancer), Conant of Jaffrey (lung cancer) the Concord junior varsity team (uterine cancer), the Derryfield School of Manchester (breast cancer), Goffstown (carcinoid cancer), Hopkinton (pancreatic cancer), John Stark of Weare (prostate cancer), Lebanon (ovarian cancer), Londonderry (leukemia), Mascenic of New Ipswich (head and neck cancer), Memorial (melanoma), Nashua North (childhood cancer), Nashua South (brain cancer), Souhegan of Amherst (sarcoma) and White Mountains of Whitefield (lymphoma).
Goffstown, Derryfield and the Concord JV team are all newcomers to the event. Memorial has participated in each jamboree and teams like Londonderry, Lebanon, John Stark, Souhegan, White Mountains, Nashua North, Nashua South and Hopkinton have been coming for many years.
The event includes between-scrimmage activities and at noon the teams gather at midfield for a group photo and to read the names of their loved ones who are currently battling, survived or died from cancer. Kelly Freitas runs the activities and her sister serves as the master of ceremonies.
“I think it’s almost like a ritual if you’re a high school field hockey player and any way your school can participate, I think it’s worth it,” said Christine Freitas, who is a member of the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer South Board of Directors.
Some teams like Memorial and Londonderry moved their first regular-season game to participate in the jamboree. Once an NHIAA team has played a regular-season game, it cannot attend jamborees.
“The first thing we did when the schedule came out was Meredith and I were like, ‘We’ve got to move this game so we can play in the jamboree,’” Londonderry coach Nichole Treadway said.
Kelly Freitas, who lives in Portsmouth, said she was moved when she learned teams adjusted their schedules to take part in the event.
“I would never have expected that when we first put the idea on paper,” Kelly Freitas said. “It’s become something people are really yearning to go to every year.”
Christine Freitas had raised nearly $10,000 two weeks before both the jamboree and the Playing for a Purpose fundraiser social at Stark Brewing Company in Manchester set for Aug. 24.
Her goal for this year originally was to raise $10,000 and now she is aiming to reach $15,000-$20,000.
Playing for a Purpose has raised more than $100,000 for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center all-time and raised $16,464 last year between its virtual event and a matching donation from The Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.
“Obviously to me, raising funds is so important,” Christine Freitas said. “I know what it goes to. The work being done at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center for research is amazing and it is making a difference.”