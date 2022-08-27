Stuart Pepper

Bedford coach Stuart Pepper

BEDFORD — On a night when the intensity felt more like a November tournament game than an August season opener, Bedford High’s boys soccer team served notice to the rest of Division I: The Bulldogs are worth watching.

Getting a solid performance from junior goalkeeper Jake Harding in his high school debut, Bedford built a two-goal lead and held off rival Manchester Central 2-1 at Bulldog Stadium.