BEDFORD — On a night when the intensity felt more like a November tournament game than an August season opener, Bedford High’s boys soccer team served notice to the rest of Division I: The Bulldogs are worth watching.
Getting a solid performance from junior goalkeeper Jake Harding in his high school debut, Bedford built a two-goal lead and held off rival Manchester Central 2-1 at Bulldog Stadium.
Junior Elliot Texeira and sophomore Colin Johnson scored for Bedford, which survived a Central surge sparked by Junior Mawette’s strike with 17 minutes remaining.
“This is the sort of game we were losing last year because we weren’t old enough and strong enough and brave enough to live with the physicality and toughness of a city team,” said Bedford coach Stuart Pepper, the only coach the 16-year-old school has ever known. “Now we’re ready. We’ve gotten a bit fitter and the boys have grown and are ready to compete, to take the stage.”
On International Dog Day, the stage seemed just the right size for the Bulldogs, who are a year wiser after a one-year tourney hiatus. Pepper sent out a starting lineup of two seniors, five juniors and four sophomores who competed for every 50/50 ball against a Central club that returned six starters from a 2021 state semifinalist.
And the Little Green played well, too, but were unable to finish in moments when it counted. That’s a fixable issue they’ll work on, said 24th-year coach Chris LaBerge.
“I learned a lot about my team today, and I really like them,” said LaBerge. “We controlled most of the play. We just didn’t score the goals.”
In a back-and-forth first half, Texeira put Bedford on the board after heeding his coach’s advice on a direct kick. “At least strike it,” shouted Pepper before the kick. Texeira obliged, and his hard grounder from about 15 yards slipped through first-year goalie Jeyson Lopez (five saves).
“We wanted him to work the goalkeeper,” said Pepper. “‘Strike it’ means put some mustard behind the ball. Put it on target and make the keeper work.”
Moments later, Harding made the toughest of his 10 saves by stopping a partial breakaway by Estaban Henao.
Johnson doubled the lead four minutes into the second half when his 25-yard looping kick snuck in.
But Central rallied. From the left side, Mawette blasted one over Harding’s outstretched right hand with 17 minutes remaining, and it was 2-1.
Six minutes later, Mawettte hit the post from in front. But the equalizer never came.
“I’m not upset at all,” said LaBerge. “I told the kids at halftime, if the performance is the same in the second half as it was in the first half, I’ll be satisfied — and they gave me the exact same performance in the second half.”
Prospect Mountain 2, Hopkinton 1: In a Division III opener, Knyte Neathery and Cole Stockman (penalty kick) scored for Prospect Mountain, who received six saves from Ben Gagnon. Fin Murphy scored Hopkinton’s goal, and Hawks goalie Colby Boissy stopped six shots.
Girls
Bedford 5, Central 0: Lana Morris scored twice and added an assist for the Bulldogs, who reached the Division I state championship last season.
Grace O’Dell added two goals, and Araceli Cloutier also scored. Zoe Santos made one first-half save for the shutout.
Saturday, boys
Lebanon 6, Milford 2: Nico Pentella had two goals and an assist for the winners, who also received goals from Dan Calandrella, Otto Bourne, Tommy Wolf and Nick Brill. Brill also had two assists.