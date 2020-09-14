Creating sports schedules can be a tedious task for any NHIAA athletic director, and it’s been extra difficult the last few weeks.
Scheduling games with COVID-19 lingering has been like solving a jigsaw puzzle. In some cases it’s been like trying to solve the puzzle even though pieces are missing.
Let’s use Portsmouth High School as an example. Entering the weekend, Portsmouth school officials hadn’t decided if the school was going to move forward with many fall sports, including the school’s cooperative football program with Oyster River. The other schools in Division I East — Portsmouth/Oyster River’s conference — aren’t sure if they’ll have the ClipperCats on their schedule, if they need to fill that date with another opponent or if they’ll have a bye week.
“There’s a lot of ADs working very hard and I think the schedules are coming together,” Trinity Athletic Director Mike Connell said. “It hasn’t been easy because of the way things are set up as far as school boards and the different times they vote.”
It appears most NHIAA schools, perhaps even all of them, are playing “regional” schedules against local opponents even if those opponents compete in a different division. In some cases, this was done by choice. Other schools built regional schedules out of necessity, since many are operating with restrictions regarding how far their teams can travel to play games.
Connell said Trinity will play the Manchester public high schools — Central, Memorial and West — more often this year than in a typical fall. He added that his biggest challenge has been finding enough opponents to allow Trinity’s athletic teams to play a “full” schedule.
“We’re predominantly Division III in the fall and it wasn’t an easy task to find Division III schools around here, so we are playing West and BG … Concord,” he said. “It’s certainly different.
“So many teams are locked in a bubble because of travel restrictions. Some schools above Concord can’t come below Concord or vice-versa, so that’s made it a little bit challenging for some schools. What’s good to see is that every school that wants or needs a schedule is going to get one. Everybody’s working together to make sure that happens, and that’s good to see.”
No one has had a harder time building schedules than Keene Athletic Director Mike Atkins, who said the Blackbirds aren’t allowed to travel to any “hot zones” in the state. For some sports, those restrictions mean Keene won’t be able to play Division I opponents. He said it’s unlikely that Keene will play any other Division I school in football.
“This side of the state is different than some schools,” Atkins explained. “We’ve been given a certain radius that we can travel. The issue for Keene is that we’re the only Division I school besides Concord in that vicinity. We’ve had to scramble some to put together schedules.”
Atkins said Keene will play Mascenic, Wilton-Lyndeborough, Monadnock, Conant and Hinsdale in most sports, but playing local opponents has created other issues.
“Most of those schools only have one level in those sports,” Atkins said. “We have three. So that’s been a real challenge. How do we offer our kids a viable, competitive athletic experience, but at the same time make it competitive with the other schools we’re competing against?
“Very few schools in that area have volleyball. The other tough one, as you can imagine, is football. We’re the biggest school, by far, football-wise (in that area), and everyone in the football divisions are kind of setting their schedules by division. I’m gonna be honest, it’s going to be a challenge for us to get a viable football schedule here at Keene.
“For me, it’s finding the balance between making sure kids are safe, making sure our coaches and families are safe, making sure our opponents are safe and at the same time finding a viable schedule. What I told our coaches here at Keene is our priority is safety first. If we have to play teams where the game isn’t necessarily competitive we’ll do the best we can to keep it competitive, but it’s more important to keep kids safe.”
Most NHIAA sports will offer open tournaments in which all teams can participate, so teams won’t have to qualify for the postseason. Teams will not be penalized for playing smaller schools.
“It’s more like a long preseason getting ready for the playoffs,” Connell said.
Postseason questions
What shape the postseason tournaments take remains to be seen. Will teams operating with travel restrictions be allowed to participate in the postseason, or will they have to opt out?
There’s also some uncertainty about how teams will be seeded for the various tournaments.
Atkins said he may have to go to the school board and see if the travel restrictions can be lifted for Keene teams if those teams express a desire to take part in the postseason.
“We’re in the kid business,” Connell said. “Everybody has to come together to make sure that every kid who wants to play gets an opportunity to play.
“I know some of these kids played for their summer teams, but there’s something different about pulling on your high school jersey. I think there’s going to be challenges through the entire season.”