MANCHESTER — The long-range assault came from the expected and the unexpected, and it was a big reason why Pelham High is back in the state Division II boys basketball final four.
Down four points entering the fourth quarter, the Pythons went 6-for-6 on 3-pointers over a four-minute span and pulled away from Manchester West in a 77-57 victory at Quinn Gym on Friday afternoon.
The team’s leading scorer, Zach James, hit three of them from up top on the way to a game-high 27 points. That could have been expected. The unexpected threes came from Alex Carroll, who swished two from the same spot on the floor — on the wing in front of the Pelham bench and the 100 or so full-throated Python fans who made the trip.
Carroll, said Pelham coach Joe Morin, had made two 3-pointers the entire season before Friday. The two treys were the only shots he took.
“When he hit those shots, his confidence stepping up there, I just felt the team kind of rallied to that,” said Morin.
Dom Herrling, like Carroll a key member of Pelham’s Division II state champion football team, added 24 points — 11 on free throws — and played a tough, all-around game handling the ball and rebounding.
“Fourth quarter, we usually struggle, to be honest,” said Herrling. “But our players stayed focused and our coaches settled us down. You know, take deep breaths.
“We try to get everyone open,” said Herrling. “If Zach’s not open ... Alex Carroll had a huge game. We got open shots and we hit ’em when we needed to.”
Friday’s game marked a reversal of fortunes for Pelham, which fell to West by 11 points on its home court on Feb. 17. Pelham, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, will now meet top seed Laconia in Tuesday’s semifinals at Sanborn Regional High in Kingston. In the teams’ regular-season meeting, Laconia edged Pelham 57-56 in Laconia on Feb. 13.
The final score belied the closeness of the contest through three quarters. Pelham led 7-0 early and 19-6 after one quarter, but the fourth-seeded Blue Knights got their running game working in the second quarter and pulled within 32-30 at halftime.
West floor leader Angel Castro (11 points), saddled with three fouls in the first half, returned late in the second quarter then scored two straight buckets in the third as the hosts grabbed a 39-38 lead. And when Aiden Scott-Beaulac (15 points) drove baseline and squeezed between a pair of defenders for a twisting layup, West led 45-41 after three.
But West couldn’t avoid the perils of foul trouble to both Castro, who fouled out with two minutes remaining, and Scott-Beaulac, who also fouled out, in the final minute after the verdict was sealed. Additionally, Pelham’s defense limited West’s fast-break chances in the final quarter.
Jake Cawthron, another member of the football team, chipped in 10 points for Pelham.
Tevin Edmunds added 12 points for West.
“I told them (the players) it was a great season,” said West coach John Langlois. “I’m proud of them. We came a long way. We battled. Wasn’t our night. Between them hitting shots and us getting in foul trouble ...”