Jake Herrling scored a pair of touchdowns as the host Pelham High football team beat Campbell 35-0 on Monday night in a Division III quarterfinal that had three days earlier been canceled.
Herrling scored on runs of 55 and 4 yards as the Pythons advanced to the division semifinals, where they will host Monadnock either Friday or Saturday at a time to be determined.
Ethan Demmons (2-yard run), Kevin Bodenrader (32-yard run) and Alex Carroll (35-yard run) also scored TDs for Pelham, which improved to 6-0. The Pythons led 28-0 at the half.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was forfeited by Pelham because of a COVID-19 incidence at the high school. Saturday, however, Pelham officials, in consultation with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, rescinded the ban, allowing for the game to be played. Campbell officials then agreed to drop the forfeit and play the game.
“... I’m proud of the team for responding to the adversity of the last couple of days, and I’d like to credit Campbell for graciously allowing this contest to take place on the field," said Pelham coach Tom Babaian.