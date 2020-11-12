PELHAM — By now, most fall sports teams have had their run-in with COVID-19. Some have had games postponed, others have had seasons canceled, but few have had their seasons ended and restarted three days later — especially not at the very beginning of the postseason.
Two weeks ago, the top-seeded Pelham Pythons were slated to take on Campbell in the first round of the Division III NHIAA football playoffs when the virus had other ideas, forcing Pelham to forfeit the game. It was an unfortunate way to end what had been an undefeated season.
At least until it wasn’t.
After going through the appropriate channels — Pelham officials and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services — it was determined that the game could be played safely three days after the game was originally expected to be played.
“It was just situations in the school with secondary contact,” head coach Tom Babaian explained. “There was no primary contact. That’s what allowed us to play (in the first round).”
Pelham rolled to a 35-0 victory, played again four days later (beating No. 4 Monadnock 14-10 in the semifinals) and now finds itself set to host Stevens of Claremont for the title Saturday.
“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” senior running back Jake Herrling said before Tuesday’s practice. “... I know a lot of seniors are coming in here knowing this is their last week, so this is a blessing in disguise. I think we looked at it like, ‘We have another chance.’ That weekend we were on a Zoom call when we found out (about the forfeit) and it was pretty heartbreaking. So when we found out we were going to play it was like, ‘Alright, let’s do this thing.’”
Pelham has proven to be up for the challenge every step of the way. After making the playoffs in Division II last season, the Pythons dropped to Division III this season due to their smaller number of players and have dominated their opponents most weeks. The numbers tell that story on both sides of the ball, with an average margin of victory of 27.6 points.
Defensively they’ve pitched five shutouts and offensively have scored 25 or more points six times, including two games of 40 or more and another two of 34 or more (all including playoffs).
Both units have been equally outstanding and this year it has really been up to the viewer to decide which side of the ball has had the bigger impact — a good problem to have.
“I think (defensively) it’s just good team defense — a lot of hustle,” Babaian said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on. It’s more of a team effort than anything else. (Offensively) I think it’s multiplicity. I think we’re able to do a bunch of things pretty well without getting too complicated.”
Keeping things simple has been a big help with sophomore quarterback Jake Travis coming into his own as the season has progressed, especially in a year with limited preseason activity. That’s where having seniors like Herrling and tight end Zach Jones has come in handy. Herrling has had his share of moments where he’s been used as a workhorse out of the backfield, while Jones has served as a key blocker and occasional safety valve for Travis in the passing game.
“I’ve relied on them a lot,” Babaian said. “The leaders on our team have done a great job keeping everybody intact and making sure people aren’t being foolish outside of the classroom and outside of school as far as gatherings and everything. It’s a little bit of luck, too, of course.”
Jones in particular has taken a lot of pride in making sure his teammates are following health and safety protocols, which, in this year, has been extremely important for successful teams.
“Just trying to keep everyone in line off the field,” he said. “Trying to keep everybody — outside of practice — just in their homes and trying to keep them away from anything outside (of that). We told them we just need them to sacrifice their usual lives for a few short weeks for the team.”
Pelham (7-0) is in a great position because of it. They’re ready to take on a Stevens team that advanced to the finals with a first-round win over Laconia and a COVID-19-related forfeit by Winnisquam in the semifinals. Make no mistake, though, the Cardinals present problems.
“They’re a very well-coached, disciplined team,” Babaian said. “They have a few playmakers on their team and they’re big up front, so that’s going to present a lot of challenges for us.”
Both teams will be highly motivated, with the Pythons drawing on the mentality they have had all season as well as the feeling of nearly having their undefeated season taken away from them prematurely.
“Nothing has changed this year,” Jones said. “We’re still going as hard as we did in D2. Coach doesn’t care who we’re playing. We’re just going hard every week we get a chance to play.”
“It’s the championship game, so anything could happen,” Herrling said. “We’re coming in and prepping like it’s any other big playoff game. It should be a good game between good teams.”