ETHAN DEMMONS might never have played tackle football if not for the Madden NFL video game and a lost bet.
Demmons played flag football as a kid but was hesitant about transitioning to the tackle version of the game.
When Demmons was in fourth grade, he and his football-loving dad, Todd, made a wager over a game of Madden. If his dad won, Demmons had to give tackle football a try. If Demmons won, he did not have to play.
It was a close game. Todd won.
As Demmons prepares for likely his final football game ever, he said the thought of a fall not spent on the gridiron does not seem right.
“A couple practices in, I just fell in love with the sport and from there on, just kept getting better and better,” Demmons, a bruising senior fullback for the Pelham High School football team, said before practice on Tuesday.
Demmons and the undefeated, second-seeded Pythons (11-0) will face fourth-seeded Souhegan (10-1) in the NHIAA Division II championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bedford High School. Pelham, last year’s Division III champion, has won 29 straight games overall.
Todd is an assistant coach on Pelham head coach Tom Babaian’s staff.
Demmons, who plans to pursue a trade career after graduation, was a lineman for his first few practices with the Pelham Razorbacks youth program. When the coach needed someone to run with authority at fullback, they turned to Demmons.
“I stepped in and started running over a few kids and that’s when the love for the game just hit me right there,” Demmons said.
Demmons’ physical, north-south running style has never changed. Demmons said he does not have to hit a home run every play — just get 4 or 5 yards, run downhill and create opportunities for his fellow running backs.
Babaian called Demmons, a captain who also plays linebacker, the catalyst of the Pythons’ offense.
“He opens everything up for everybody else,” Babaian said. “He gets the tough yards when you need them. He’s a grinder. He’s an old-school type kid and that’s the type of kid you love.”
Demmons rushed for two touchdowns and senior running back Alex Caroll added a team-high 90 rushing yards and a TD in Pelham’s 63-14 quarterfinal triumph over Plymouth.
In the Pythons’ 28-7 semifinal triumph over Bow, Demmons ran for 127 yards and a score.
Pelham rushed for 217 yards as a team in its 28-21 regular-season win at Souhegan on Oct. 21. Demmons, an All-Division III First Team Offense selection last year, accounted for 119 of those yards, including a 3-yard touchdown, on 24 carries.
Carroll, who started playing for the Razorbacks in second grade and has played with Demmons since their youth days, is a more finesse running back. Demmons has shown him how to run through defenders, Carroll said.
“He didn’t even teach me,” Caroll said. “I just watch him. Like back in sophomore year, when he was starting and I was sitting the bench, I was watching him and I would watch him, as a sophomore, run over seniors and stuff. Just watching him, I learned how to do that.”
Demmons is the most emotional captain, Babaian said, and makes his teammates better with his work ethic, high character and willingness to do the little things. As one of Pelham’s nine seniors, Caroll said he tries to lead the same way Demmons does: push everybody to play the best they can.
Demmons’ message to his teammates this week in practice is as straightforward as his run style: losing on Saturday is not an option.
“We know what they are,” Demmons said of the Sabers. “They’re going to be a good team and we’re going to have to play 100% the whole game — even when we’re tired. Whoever wants it more. We’re going to get it.”