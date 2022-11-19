Herrling
Pelham’s Dom Herrling tries to break a tackle by Souhegan defender Muse Cross-Swartzell during the second half of Saturday’s Division II NHIAA final at Bedford High. Pelham won 35-6.

 MARK BOLTON/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — Coming off his second knee surgery in as many years, Pelham High School junior Dom Herrling didn’t contribute as much as he would’ve liked to when he joined the Pythons midway through last year’s run to the Division III football championship.

Herrling left his mark with a healthy and productive 2022, and he made a game’s worth of big plays early in Saturday’s Division II championship game victory over Souhegan.