Div. I female: Kiley Nelson Marois, Dover
Peter Wotton, director of athletics: Kiley has always been a dedicated and hard-working student-athlete. Her commitment to her sports teams is only outdone by her commitment to her academics. Kiley has blossomed into a great leader and role model for her Green Wave teammates on the field and her classmates in the classroom. Kiley has set the bar high for those student-athletes who will follow her and she has done so in such a positive way.
Div. I male: Tom Lamar, Exeter
Bill Ball, director of athletics and head football coach: Tom Lamar is the consummate student-athlete. He’s a terrific student, one who is well respected by both faculty and his peer group.
He has distinguished himself in all phases of life at Exeter High School. He’s a 12-season athlete who excelled in football, winter and spring track.
Div. III female: Abby Warren, Gilford
Rick Forge, girls’ basketball coach and NHIAA Hall of Famer: Abby is a great role model and has learned the true meaning of student athlete. She has been a great ambassador for Gilford High School and the communities of Gilford and Gilmanton.
Amy Tripp, volleyball coach: Abby Warren was instrumental in leading our team to back-to-back state championships for volleyball (2018 and 2019). Her positive energy, care for her teammates and coaches, impeccable work ethic and unwavering composure make her a great student athlete.
Rick Acquilano, director of athletics: As the president of our student athletic leadership team and also the NHIAA student leadership team, Abby has put her words of being a compassionate leader to work providing presents for children in need at the holidays and helping to provide food to local pantries among other things.
Div. III male: Liam Hemmerling, Mascoma
Keli Green, soccer coach: I couldn’t ask for a more dedicated or committed player. As a two-year captain of the soccer team, Liam was a role model both on and off the field. He showed up in shape, practiced with intent and purpose, knew when to encourage his fellow teammates and when to call them out for lack of effort, and he gave more than 100% in every game. He was our team’s spiritual leader and our defensive coordinator on the field. I largely attribute our first-ever Final Four appearance, as a team, to Liam’s leadership.
Div. IV female: Navya Kotturu, Epping
Blake Neri, track coach: As a coach, among the most satisfying experiences is realizing how exceptional your athletes can be, not just in their athletic ability. Navya has been a role model and mentor, not just for athletes, but for the entire student body. On the field of play, or in the hallways, Navya is quick to offer guidance and support to those in need, and genuinely cares about her peers’ athletic and academic success. Her ability to mentor, guide and support her peers and school community is what truly makes Navya an exceptional student, athlete, and individual.
Div. IV male: Stephen Woods, Moultonborough Academy
Dan Chick, basketball coach: I have coached Stephen for the last two varsity basketball seasons. He has been a model player, always does more than he is asked to do, is a role model for his teammates and younger players, and has an outstanding attitude. He is also very well liked and respected by his peers as he was voted co-captain in his junior and senior years. He is a very hard worker and a true sportsman. To me, he is the definition of a student/athlete.
Matt Swedberg, athletic director: Stephen is a humble, compassionate, selfless and hard-working young man who has continually represented himself, our school, and our community in a positive fashion. Stephen leads by a quiet and stoic manner, always giving his best effort to the very end without ever making excuses for mistakes, showboating or trash-talking his opponents, or questioning his coaches or officials.