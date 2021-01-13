The Bow High ski team swept slalom and giant slalom competition on Wednesday at Pats Peak in Henniker. Adeline Pfeile led the Falcons girls; Patrick Wachsmuth and Eli Gadbois paced the boys.
Girls
Bow 776 pts.; Oyster River 768; Pembroke 724
Outstanding performances
Bow’s Adeline Pfeifle, 1st place SL and 1st place GS. Bow’s Sarah Lavigne 3rd GS, 5th SL.
Oyster River’s Holly Reid 2nd SL and 2nd GS. Oyster River’s Madeline Merrill 4th GS, 6th SL
Pembroke’s Elizabeth Duchesne 11th SL and 11th GS
Boys
Bow 783 pts; Oyster River 751; Pembroke 734
Outstanding performances
Bow’s Patrick Wachsmuth 1st SL and 2nd GS. Bow’s Eli Gadbois 1st GS, 4th SL. Bow’s Connor Wachsmuth 2nd SL 3rd GS.
Oyster River’s Nico Colarusso 3rd SL and 11th GS. Oyster River’s Owen Mueller 4th GS 5th SL
Pembroke’s Owen Thomas 9th SL and 10th GS Pembroke’s Raymond Spencer 7th GS 12th SL
Girls basketball (Monday)
Pelham 55, Campbell 37
Pelham top scorers: Jordan Galgay, Tallie Carney, 14 apiece.
Strong contributions: Freshmen Jasmine Becotte (8 points) and Sophia Joncas (4 points).