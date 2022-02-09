DERRY — Wednesday night’s NHIAA boys basketball playoff game between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry mirrored the regular-season game between those teams in at least one respect: Pinkerton seized control early in the third quarter.
The fourth-seeded Astros and 13th-seeded Lancers were tied at halftime Wednesday, but Pinkerton began the third quarter with a 14-2 run and wasn’t threatened after that en route to a 65-49 victory in the Division I tournament’s preliminary round.
After the 14-2 run, Pinkerton’s lead didn’t dip below nine points. On Jan. 22 in Londonderry, the Astros (16-3) erased an eight-point deficit with a 19-2 run in the third quarter during their 64-58 triumph.
“Obviously we defended a little better (early in the third),” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “We got some rebounds, released a couple guys and got some dunks and that kind of fired them up. The first half we looked nervous and scared.”
Pinkerton will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game between fifth-seeded Portsmouth (13-5) and 12th-seeded Windham (9-9) on Saturday. A game time has yet to be determined.
Jackson Marshall, a 6-foot-7 center/forward, led Pinkerton with 23 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Chinn finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Sean Jenkins had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“(Jackson) kept his composure,” Chase said. “People were banging on him, and smashing him. You saw how many guys fouled out trying to guard him (two).”
Londonderry, which completed its season with a 9-10 record, hung tough for a half despite having a poor shooting night.
The Lancers made 10 3-pointers (eight in the first half) during their regular-season loss to Pinkerton, but didn’t make a 3-pointer Wednesday until less than 30 seconds remained in the first half. The Lancers made six 3-pointers in the game, but several came after Pinkerton built a comfortable lead.
“Yeah, we didn’t shoot well like the first time we played them,” Londonderry coach Nate Stanton said. “I was happy it was a tie game going into the half. There were a lot of foul calls early in the third quarter that, to be honest, hurt our momentum and sent them to the foul line early. And they hit their foul shots.”
Mike Rosattano led Londonderry with 23 points. Kevin Rourke finished with 13 and Justin Hoggard had seven.
Marshall scored eight points during Pinkerton’s 14-2 spurt, and had 10 points in the third quarter. The Astros led 46-33 entering the fourth.
‘I thought he (Marshall) had a helluva game,” Stanton said. “We didn’t have an answer for him tonight.”