MANCHESTER — The Pinkerton Academy boys cross country team did not have a prayer to win the NHIAA Division I championship at the start of the fall, 43rd-year coach Mike Clark said.

After a season of tightening the initial 1-minute, 37-second gap between their first and fifth runners, the Astros secured their 11th Division I championship overall and first since 2016 on Saturday at Derryfield Park. Like in 2016, the Pinkerton boys won their D-I title alongside the Astros girls team.