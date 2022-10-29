MANCHESTER — The Pinkerton Academy boys cross country team did not have a prayer to win the NHIAA Division I championship at the start of the fall, 43rd-year coach Mike Clark said.
After a season of tightening the initial 1-minute, 37-second gap between their first and fifth runners, the Astros secured their 11th Division I championship overall and first since 2016 on Saturday at Derryfield Park. Like in 2016, the Pinkerton boys won their D-I title alongside the Astros girls team.
Pinkerton won with 80 points. Windham (142 points) and Nashua South (154 points) rounded out the top three.
Junior Finn Christensen-Kraft led Pinkerton with his ninth-place finish in 16 minutes, 50 seconds. Senior Theo Davis was the Astros’ fifth-place finisher and took 23rd overall in 17:10.5.
“Each week we had progression,” Clark said. “We kept achieving that goal to tighten that group up and I said, ‘The only way you win a Division I championship is to have the tightest group possible — ideally under 40 seconds.’”
Pinkerton sophomore Noah Daigle (17 minutes) placed 14th, just 2.7 seconds ahead of Astros junior Nate Binda. Pinkerton also received a 19th-place finish from Elias Brodeur (17:07.4), who Clark said has been battling injuries all season.
“Those top five kids got after it today and closed the door,” Clark said.
Matthew Giardina helped Bishop Guertin of Nashua take fourth place by winning the Division I individual title, finishing the race in 16 minutes.
Trinity of Manchester won its first state championship since 1957 (then as Bishop Bradley) with an 88-point gap between it and Division III runner-up Gilford (149 points).
Gilford senior Patrick Gandini won the D-III individual crown — his second straight — with his time of 15:28.5, which was the fastest across all three divisions.
Senior Aidan Palmeter (17:39) led the Pioneers with his ninth-place finish. Nathan Donovan (12th, 17:46.7), Nick Lenti (13th, 17:47.7), Max Scharr (17th, 18:01.9) and Matt Nardone (21st, 18:12.7) also finished among the top 25 for Trinity.
“It’s been a long time and they’re just happy they get to leave something here that’s going to stick around,” Trinity coach Joshua Forkey said of his runners. “Because they went in the gym, they looked and they saw the ’57. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, in 70 years some kid might be looking at that, too.’”
Five Coe-Brown Northwood Academy runners finished among the top 10 to help the Bears win their seventh Division II title in eight years. Senior and University of Virginia commit Aidan Cox led Coe-Brown with his runner-up time of 16:10.9.
Cox had about a 25-second lead on Lebanon senior Birhanu Harriman, then in second place, just over three minutes into the race. Harriman slowly reeled in Cox, the two-time defending D-II champion, and won in 15:31.
Harriman said by the top of the hill around the second mile mark he caught Cox and passed him coming out of the woods onto the field.
Harriman was surprised when he looked back along the tree line and saw he had a healthy lead on Cox.
“My goal basically all of high school is to beat him,” Harriman said of Cox. “This is a big goal and I was surprised to get him here. He’s always had good showings here.”
NHIAA Division Championships
At Derryfield Park
Division I team results
1. Pinkerton, 80; 2. Windham, 142; 3. Nashua South, 154; 4. Bishop Guertin, 164; 5. Exeter, 165; 6. Concord, 167; 7. Winnacunnet, 171; 8. Londonderry, 193; 9. Keene, 209; 10. Salem, 220; 11. Portsmouth, 253; 12. Bedford, 274; 13. Merrimack, 298; 14. Alvirne, 342; 15. Nashua North, 365; 16. Manchester Memorial, 438; 17. Timberlane, 525; 18. Dover, 543; 19. Spaulding, 587.
Division I top-10 individual results
1. Matthew Giardina, Bishop Guertin, 16; 2. Ryan Fortin, Londonderry, 16:05.6; 3. Sean Clegg, Londonderry, 16:12.4; 4. Sullivan Sturtz, Keene, 16:18; 5. Jacob Redman, Bedford, 16:36.4; 6. Daniel Byrne, Nashua South, 16:40.1; 7. Brodie Chisholm, Salem, 16:48.8; 8. Jon Savage, Winnacunnet, 16:48.9; 9. Finn Christensen-Kraft, Pinkerton, 16:50; 10. Logan Carter, Windham, 16:54.7.
Division II team results
1. Coe-Brown, 28; 2. Souhegan, 72; 3. Lebanon, 121; 4. Hanover, 125; 5. Oyster River, 176; 6. Milford, 181; 7. Bow, 206; 8. Goffstown, 235; 9. John Stark, 296; 10. Hollis/Brookline, 303; 11. Merrimack Valley, 307; 12. Plymouth Regional, 324; 13. Pembroke, 372; 14. Kennett, 373; 15. Pelham, 388; 16. Sanborn, 463; 17. Kingswood, 471; 18. ConVal, 479; 19. Laconia, 510.
Division II top-10 individual results
1. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon, 15:31; 2. Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 16:10.9; 3. Thomas Wolfe, Lebanon, 16:18.8; 4. Tyler Tkaczyk, Coe-Brown, 16:20.5; 5. Jamie Lano, Coe-Brown, 16:40; 6. Chris Jernigan, Oyster River, 16:43.9; 7. Nikhil Chavda, Coe-Brown, 16:48.9; 8. Eli Lemire, John Stark, 16:53.1; 9. Taloosh Anderson, Souhegan, 16:53.7; 10. Gavin Demas, Coe-Brown, 17:00.7.
Division III team results
1. Trinity, 61; 2. Gilford, 149; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 158; 4. Fall Mountain, 164; 5. Mascenic, 192; 6. Portsmouth Christian, 219; 7. Hopkinton, 253; 8. Kearsarge, 254; 9. Newfound, 255; 10. Conant, 271; 11. Mascoma Valley, 283; 12. Inter-Lakes, 299; 13. Belmont, 309; 14. White Mountains, 343; 15. Epping, 357; 16. Derryfield School, 362; 17. Holy Family Academy, 415; 18. Profile, 459; 19. Newmarket, 483; 20. Bishop Brady, 503; 21. Raymond, 533; 22. Campbell, 580; 23. Newport, 602; 24. Hinsdale, 680.
Division III top-10 individual results
1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 15:28.5; 2. Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, 16:46.3; 3. Peyton Joslyn, Monadnock, 17:13.3; 4. Ben Tetu, Fall Mountain, 17:18.7; 5. Ben Daniels, Hopkinton, 17:29.4; 6. Matt Clamer, Hopkinton, 17:32.8; 7. Drew Traffie, Mascenic, 17:36.2; 8. Jace Joslyn, Monadnock, 17:38.5; 9. Aidan Palmeter, Trinity, 17:39; 10. Gunner Currier, Mascoma Valley, 17:41.3.