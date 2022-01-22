LONDONDERRY — Things began to improve for the Pinkerton Academy boys basketball team after Londonderry forward Aidan Warren picked up his fourth foul.
The foul came with 6:07 remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the rivals. Londonderry had an eight-point lead at the time, but Pinkerton scored 19 of the next 21 points. The Astros didn’t relinquish the lead after that and earned a 64-58 victory.
“I think that run came when we switched up and started to press them a little bit,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “We tried to get them to go a little faster and out of their comfort zone where they didn’t have their sets where they could find the open guys for 3s. Once we started speeding them up a little bit, we got a few easy transition hoops and a couple of steals that led to layups. That kind of got us going.”
A Jackson Marshall 3-pointer — Pinkerton’s only 3-pointer in the game — capped the 19-2 spurt, which put the Astros up 48-37 late in the third.
Pinkerton (11-2) outscored Londonderry 23-10 in the third and led 48-42 entering the fourth.
Marshall finished with a team-high 17 points and was one of four Pinkerton players who scored in double figures. Sean Jenkins tossed in 15, Anthony Chinn had 13 and Tyrone Chinn (Anthony’s brother) scored 10.
Londonderry (7-7) was without five players — two starters — because of injuries and illness.
“Pinkerton is going to go on a run — they’re a good team,” Londonderry coach Nate Stanton said. “We were missing our two big guys and had to go small (after Warren’s fourth foul) and they took advantage of that.
“I liked how we fought, being down five guys. I thought we got better today, to be honest. We have to be positive about this.”
Warren led Londonderry with 17 points. Tyler Murray, Justin Hoggard and Kevin Rourke each finished with 11.
There were eight 3-pointers in the first half and Londonderry made all of them. The Lancers scored 24 of their first 26 points from behind the arc and had a 32-25 lead at halftime.
“We have to find a way to get off the bus and play with the same intensity in the first half that we play with in the second half,” Chase said. “It’s been kind of that way the whole season for us. If you look at all of our scores, we start off slow. In the second half, we seem to play with a little more urgency. When we score, we defend better.”