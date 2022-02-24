Pinkerton edges Londonderry on OT goal Feb 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Lorenzo Corsetto scored an unassisted goal at 4:21 of overtime, lifting Pinkerton Academy to a 2-1 victory over rival Londonderry High in a regular-season finale on Wednesday night.Aidan Curran, from Ryan Leighton and Willem Peterson, also scored for the Astros, in the first period.Londonderry pulled its goalie and Mike Maloney, from Drew Cameron, scored with 41 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.Damien Carter had 21 saves in the Pinkerton net.Both teams will be heading to the Division I tournament. Pinkerton finished the regular season 7-10-1 while Londonderry finished 11-7.Concord 4, BG 1: Tyler Coskren scored a pair of goals, and AJ Fennelly and AJ Dow also scored in the victory for the Crimson Tide (15-0-2). Cam Avery scored for the Cardinals (8-7-2). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage