LONDONDERRY — There was no emotional letdown for the Pinkerton Academy girls basketball team Saturday.
Coming off Thursday night’s eight-point victory against Bishop Guertin — a game that featured the only Division I girls teams unbeaten against NHIAA competition — Pinkerton looked like its usual self during a 72-49 victory over rival Londonderry.
The Astros (13-0) outscored the Lancers (6-8) by five points in each of the first two quarters, and pressed down on the accelerator in the second half.
“So the big thing (Friday) and (Saturday) morning was, ‘Don’t let this be a trap game,’ because it’s literally sandwiched between BG and Bedford … we have Bedford on Monday,’” Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey said. “I was also worried because this rivalry heightens everything, and Londonderry always plays us like it’s the championship.
“We figured it out in the second half. Without being cocky, I told them, ‘You’re the best team in the state. Go out and execute like you’re the best team in the state.’”
Freshman point guard Sydney Gerossie led Pinkerton with 16 points. Three other Astros scored in double figures: Elizabeth Lavoie had 14, Kristina Packowski scored 11 and Alex White finished with 10. Freshman Emily Leonard came off the bench to make two 3-pointers and ended up with six.
Olivia Chau and Kate Sloper each scored a game-high 18 points for Londonderry.
“To be honest, I think we did everything we could,” first-year Londonderry coach Jon Doherty said. “We got in a little foul trouble, but I’m very proud of the girls. They went out there and fought to the last second.”
Doherty said Pinkerton’s depth is hard to overcome.
“One through 15, they could throw anybody out there and they got shooters, they got scorers, they got people who can pass,” he said. “One girl gets in foul trouble and another one steps up. It’s almost interchangeable.”
The Astros pulled away in the third, when they outscored the Lancers 20-10. The lead peaked at 23 points with less than a minute to play.
“They started hitting shots they weren’t hitting in the first half,” Doherty said. “I think that was the biggest difference (in the final two quarters).”
Monday’s Pinkerton-Bedford game will be played in Derry. The Bulldogs were 10-2 entering Saturday’s game against Goffstown.
“Londonderry’s scrappy and (Doherty is) doing a good job with them,” Buskey said.. “I’m happy to get out of here with a victory.”