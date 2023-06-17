Briana Danis didn’t want to cry. Not in front of the best high school track and field athletes in New England.
That was her predominant thought before her final discus throw as a Pinkerton Academy Astro at the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 10 at Bangor (Maine) High School.
Danis didn’t cry. After a momentary pause of disbelief, she felt pure happiness.
The throw went a Pinkerton school-record 140 feet, 9 inches, which clinched Danis runner-up honors at the New Englands and marked the completion of a goal she set years ago.
“I didn’t even really know what to do,” said Danis, who graduated from high school one day earlier. “I know a lot of people start jumping up or celebrating. I was just kind of standing there like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve been waiting for that number for multiple years now and, finally, finally, I’m hearing it.”
Danis circled 140 feet as a distance she wanted to reach or surpass years ago after an experience she had in New Jersey, when a coach told Danis that she would probably never throw over 140 feet.
Once she heard those words, Danis was determined to prove them false.
“I think that Briana is the definition of a competitor,” second-year Pinkerton throwing coach Dean Squires Jr. said. “She’s hard-working, dedicated. She sometimes wants to practice too much.
“She lives and breathes discus.”
Danis competed independently in the event at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field on Friday, finishing 12th with a distance of 136 feet, 7 inches.
The University of New Hampshire commit entered this past outdoor season coming off an indoor campaign hindered by injury, when she still felt the effects of a dislocated left knee she sustained last.
Squires and Danis talked at the beginning of the outdoor season and agreed she should focus primarily on discus and less on her other event, shot put. Discus has always been Danis’ true love in the sport, Squires said.
While she eased back on practicing shot put this spring, Danis still won both the shot put (35 feet, 1.5 inches) and discus (then-school record (138 feet, 11 inches) at the NHIAA Meet of Champions on June 3. She won the discus at the Meet of Champions each of the past three seasons.
Danis, who partially tore her labrum in her throwing shoulder as an underclassman, also won the discus (122 feet, 1 inch) for a third consecutive year and placed fifth in the shot put (32 feet, 2 inches) at this spring’s NHIAA Division I Championships, where Pinkerton finished third.
Danis set the school record in the discus at least eight time. The previous school record before Danis was 112 feet, 5 inches, according to fourth-year Pinkerton girls track and field coach Jon Alizio.
“She’s like a once-in-a-generational athlete,” Alizio said. “She set a standard that we may never see achieved again.”
At the D-I championships, Danis competed with a strained quad that she sustained playing kickball a few weeks before the meet. Her classmate Jordan Wheaton’s mom, Shannon, is a physical therapist and helped Danis feel healthy enough to compete at the meet.
Danis practiced only a few times before the D-I championships and limited herself to standing throws at the meet because of the strained quad.
“I had my expectations set really high originally,” Danis said of the D-I meet. “Then when the injury happened, it was like, ‘Oh, well that’s probably not going to go as well,’ so I had to lower my expectations a lot.”
After the Meet of Champions and entering the New Englands, Danis said she felt great and confident.
Before Danis’ final throw at the New Englands, she and Squires had a conversation. Danis hit just over 139 feet (another school record at the time) with her second-to-last throw and had one more shot at eclipsing 140.
“I’m like, ‘Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This is it,’” Squires said. “‘You’ve got one more … You have to risk fouling. You just need to go.’”
Danis said capping her high school career by finally reaching her goal after winning a few more individual titles at the Division I Championships and Meet of Champions was an amazing feeling.
“I’ve had a lot of injuries and a lot of hurdles that I’ve had to overcome with this sport so I really, really just wanted to go out on a good note — go out with a bang — and I did,” Danis said.
Wheaton, Gilford’s Patrick Gandini and Isaiah Reese, the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy boys 4-by-800-meter relay and Nashua South girls 4-by-100-meter relay teams also won New England titles.
Like she did at the NHIAA Division I and Meet of Champions, Wheaton won the 100 hurdles at the New Englands. The senior captured the New England crown with her time of 14.6 seconds, .14 of a second ahead of runner-up Rosa Linda Volpintesta, a senior at Bethel (Connecticut) High School.
Gandini, a senior, won the 1,600 run in 4 minutes, 9.01 seconds. He won the same event at the NHIAA Meet of Champions in 4:14.8.
Reese, a junior, won the javelin with a throw of 184 feet, 3 inches. Like Gandini, Reese also won the same event at the Meet of Champions, that time with a throw of 171 feet, 6 inches.
Coe-Brown’s Jamie Lano, Aidan Cox, Tyler Tkaczyk and Gavin Demas won the program’s first New England relay title by taking the 4-by-800 relay in 7:48.08. The group also won the event at the Meet of Champions.
Nashua South’s Mimi Ortiz, Iyana Braswell, Mia Cruz and Soraya Ross set the state record in the 4-by-100 relay en route to the New England crown with their time of 48.43 seconds. The group previously set the state record this season at 48.64 seconds, which won it the Division I championship.
N.E. Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championships
At Bangor (Maine) High School (June 10)
Boys top-10 New Hampshire finishers
100 dash: 8. Nehemiah Oyaronbi, Trinity, 11.12.
200 dash: 8. Chris Stevens, Keene, 22.23.
800 run: 7. Chris Jernigan, Oyster River, 1:54.8.
1,600 run: 1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 4:09.1; 10. Lucian Gleiser, Hanover, 4:22.52.
3,200 run: 2. Matthew Giardina, Bishop Guertin, 9:14.58; 4. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon, 9:16.26.
110 hurdles: 4. Christopher Chong, Bedford, 14.52.
300 hurdles: 3. Rory Olsen, Nashua South, 39.14; 9. Christopher Chong, Bedford, 40.42.
4-by-100 relay: 4. Pinkerton, 42.93.
4-by-800 relay: 1. Coe-Brown, 7:48.08; 6. Bedford, 8:05.18; 9. Lebanon, 8:14.13.
High jump: 10. Ian Solberg, Hanover, 6.
Long jump: 7. Ben Sawyer, Conant, 21-06.25.
Triple jump: 6. Alain Twite, Concord, 44-01.25; 10. David Walker, Inter-Lakes, 42-05.5.
Pole vault: 3. Wyatt Patterson, Winnacunnet, 13-03; 6. Colby Nyhan, Concord, 13-03.
Discus: 7. Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 156.
Javelin: 1. Isaiah Reese, Gilford, 184-03; 5. Kyle Ashley, Newport, 175-03; 8. James Chafouleas, Hanover, 163-06.
Shot put: 4. Toby Brown, Nashua North, 57-09.5.
Girls top-10 New Hampshire finishers
100 dash: 7. Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.3; 8. Soraya Ross, Nashua South, 12.39.
200 dash: 5. Aida Wheat, Kennett, 24.91; 9. Harriet Barber, Manchester Central, 25.25.
400 dash: 2. Harriet Barber, Manchester Central, 56.42.
800 run: 3. Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Chrsitian, 2:13.76; 7. Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, 2:15.59; 8. Fiona Lee, Bedford, 2:15.66; 9. Anique Poulin, Dover, 2:18.32.
1,600 run: 8. Haley Kavanagh, Oyster River, 5:07.76.
3,200 run: 10. Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 11:23.7.
100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 14.6; 7. Morgan Doherty, Concord, 15.57.
300 hurdles: 4. Jhanelle Thomas, Nashua North, 44.66; 6. Erin Carty, Oyster River, 45.21.
4-by-100 relay: 1. Nashua South, 48.43; 4. Pinkerton, 48.69.
4-by-400 relay: 9. Concord, 4:08.5.
4-by-800 relay: 7. Bedford, 9:43.72.
High jump: 7. Ella Goulas, Concord, 5-03; 8. Hannah Drew, Spaulding, 5.
Long jump: 3. Anika Scott, Bedford, 18-02.75; 4. Lyana Braswell, Nashua South, 18-02.75.
Triple jump: 9. Ella Goulas, Concord, 36-01.25.
Discus: 2. Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 140-09.
Javelin: 2. Madelyn Novak, Nashua North, 123-09.
NHIAA Meet of Champions
At Oyster River High School (June 3)
Boys event winners
100 dash: AJ Sebastian, Manchester Memorial, 10.87; 200 dash: AJ Sebastian, Manchester Memorial, 22.45; 400 dash: Ty Dorow, Oyster River, 50.18; 800 run: Gavin Demas, Coe-Brown, 1:55.08; 1,600 run: Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 4:14.8; 3,200 run: Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 9:00.32; 110 hurdles: Christopher Chong, Bedford, 14.95; 300 hurdles: Rory Olsen, Nashua South, 39.02; 4-by-100 relay: Pinkerton (Jamison Isaac, Braydon Parker, Zackary Smith and Caden Michaud), 43.47; 4-by-400 relay: Oyster River (Talon Ouellette, Keane Swiesz, Chris Jernigan and Ty Dorow), 3:27.55; 4-by-800 relay: Coe-Brown (Aidan Cox, Gavin Demas, Jamie Lano and Tyler Tkaczyk), 8:09.38; High jump: Ian Solberg, Hanover, 6-02; Pole vault: Wyatt Patterson, Winnacunnet, 13; Long jump: Ben Sawyer, Conant, 22-03; Triple jump: David Walker, Inter-Lakes, 42-03; Shot put: Toby Brown, Nashua North, 54-05.75; Discus: Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 153-04; Javelin: Isaiah Reese, Gilford, 171-06.
Girls event winners
100 dash: Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.2; 200 dash: Aida Wheat, Kennett, 25; 400 dash: Harriet Barber, Manchester Central, 58.17; 800 run: Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 2:13.49; 1,600 run: Haley Kavanagh, Oyster River, 5:05.4; 3,200 run: Mackenzie Cook, Oyster River, 11:14.5; 100 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 14.46; 300 hurdles: Jhanelle Thomas, Nashua North, 44.14; 4-by-100 relay: Nashua South (Mimi Ortiz, Iyana Braswell, Mia Cruz and Soraya Ross), 48.915; 4-by-400 relay: Bedford (Ava Dubois, Paige Zimmerman, Fiona Lee and Samantha Ducharme), 4:06.95; 4-by-800 relay: Exeter (Clara Knab, Danica Caron, Amber Orleans and Meadow Gregory), 9:49.19; High jump: Ella Goulas, Concord, 5-03; Pole vault: Kendall Barton, Concord, 10-0; Long jump: Anika Scott, Bedford, 16-08.75; Triple jump: Alexis Best, Merrimack, 36-11.5; Shot put: Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 35-01.5; Discus: Briana Danis, 138-11; Javelin: Madelyn Novak, Nashua North, 118-07.