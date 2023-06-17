Brianna Danis
Recent Pinkerton Academy grad Briana Danis competes in the discus during the state Division I championship last year. Danis is the school record holder in the event.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Briana Danis didn’t want to cry. Not in front of the best high school track and field athletes in New England.

That was her predominant thought before her final discus throw as a Pinkerton Academy Astro at the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 10 at Bangor (Maine) High School.