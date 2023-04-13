Piwnicki
Exeter High’s Cam Piwnicki follows through during his performance on Wednesday.

 DAN DOYON

EXETER — Even with seven returning varsity players from a squad that reached last year’s Division I semifinals, the Exeter High School baseball team still has roles needing to be filled this season.

Sophomore Camren Piwnicki and senior Jakob Schwarz are among those players looking to carve their niche into a big role for the Blue Hawks, and the duo on Wednesday got off to a great start in proving their value to a team that has lofty goals.