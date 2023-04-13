Sophomore Camren Piwnicki and senior Jakob Schwarz are among those players looking to carve their niche into a big role for the Blue Hawks, and the duo on Wednesday got off to a great start in proving their value to a team that has lofty goals.
Last spring, Schwarz didn’t see much playing time as a backup catcher behind Nate Leighton. Piwnicki spent the season on the junior varsity team. But on Wednesday, Schwarz starred offensively and defensively, Piwnicki on the mound in Exeter’s 12-5 victory over visiting Nashua South.
Schwarz had two hits and six RBIs while catching five innings of dominant relief pitching from Piwnicki, who was making his varsity debut. Piwnicki allowed one hit and struck out eight.
“I felt great, my stuff was working and I kind of went with the flow,” Piwnicki said. “I’m kind of used to coming in the door, limiting the damage and I kind of came in ready to go and I did all I could.”
After starter Brady Young was chased out of the game, Piwnicki struck out the side in his first varsity inning, but he made the ultimate first impression in the sixth when he recorded an “immaculate inning” of three strikeouts on nine pitches.
“I struck out the last batter and I came into the dugout and I was thinking ‘I didn’t throw any balls there’ and it kind of hit me,” Piwnicki said. “I just threw an immaculate inning. That’s pretty cool.”
Exeter (2-0) opened the season with Monday’s 9-0 win over Timberlane behind a strong pitching performance from Cam Keaveney. Exeter coach Bruce Joyce loves that he can add Piwnicki’s electric arm to a group that includes Keaveney, Brady Young, George Young, Evan Louie, Jacob Brown, Hayden Schimoler and Shea LaFleur..
“Cam’s been throwing the ball well all preseason,” Joyce said. “He’s got great makeup. He’s a bulldog out there and you can’t ask for more than that. He’s got an aggressive attitude and he throws well and competes. You can’t do anything more than that.”
Schwarz said there was an immediate connection after he caught Piwnicki in American Legion ball last summer after Piwnicki’s family moved from Alton.
“I caught him for the first time and I loved him,” Schwarz said. “I hadn’t caught him in about a year and he told me he put in a lot of offseason work and lately it’s been showing in the scrimmages. He really wanted to show what he’s got in the regular-season game and everything was on. I had no issues with it. That (immaculate inning) was a nice feeling.”
Piwnicki’s relief victory was given a chance after Schwarz’s two-run single chiseled into a 4-0 deficit in the first. Schwarz then handed Piwnicki a four-run cushion with a three-run triple in the fourth.
“It was my first home start and I had parents in the stands, so I really wanted to put on a show,” Schwarz said. “I paid my dues last year and I want to compete and win a state championship. The whole team does. I want to keep rolling and keep winning. It was nice to get six RBIs, but I can’t expect that every time and others will step up. We’ve got a pretty deep team.”
“He’s had some inconsistent at-bats but it was a good day and it’s going to help his confidence,” Joyce said. “He hits good line drives, and sprays the ball around. He’s capable of it. He just has to stay consistent.”
Exeter captain Roger Davis is confident the mix of veterans and youth will place the Blue Hawks in contention again.
“If we keep hitting the way we are, I feel really good about it,” Davis said. “That and our pitching, too. Last year we had three or four, but this year we’ve got five or six that throw it pretty hard. That makes me feel pretty good.”