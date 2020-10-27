Just in case the members of the Plymouth Bobcats don’t remember that they didn’t win the Division II football championship last year, they’re frequently reminded about it by their coaches.
“We hear about it almost every day in practice,” Plymouth senior lineman Sean Griffiths said. “It’s just a reminder to keep pushing and make it back there.”
Plymouth won three straight Division II championships before the Bobcats dropped a 24-13 decision to Hollis/Brookline in last year’s championship game, but Plymouth is aiming to claim back its throne for the 23rd time in program history.
The Bobcats impressively concluded their regular season by jumping out to a 23-0 lead during the first quarter of last Saturday’s 51-18 victory at Gilford/Belmont. Plymouth (4-0) will host Merrimack Valley this Saturday in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
Three-year starting quarterback Cody Bannon guided Plymouth to a 29-18 victory over Alvirne in the 2018 title game as a sophomore, but last season still leaves a bitter taste. Bannon completed all four of his passes on Saturday for 185 yards with a pair of long touchdown passes of 76 yards to Trevan Sanborn and 81 yards to Cole Johnston in the first half. Bannon also added an interception on the other side of the ball.
“It’s just extra motivation. When you lose in the championship game, nobody likes it,” Bannon said. “We’ve thought about it all year and we’ll think about it for 365 days until we make it back.
“Hopefully we’ll make it back again and get that chance.”
Bannon, Griffiths, Sanborn and Joe D’Ambruoso — who rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown last Saturday — are the captains of a senior class of 11 players who were tasked with not only leading the team, but doing so amid uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn praised his seniors with the responsibilities they took to make sure the team was always prepared, and now the Bobcats head to the postseason as a favorite once again.
The Bobcats survived against Timberlane (16-14) and Kennett (21-20 in Conway), and had their third scheduled game against Lebanon canceled before an Oct. 17 win (43-14) over Kingswood.
“It’s really our whole senior group who has done a great job. They’ve done a great job leading us through,” coach Sanborn said. “It’s been difficult. We had a game canceled, but you’ve got to keep going because you never know when it’s going to be your last game. That’s what we’ve preached to these seniors. Play like it’s your last game because it might be.”
“Our senior class this year is a lot smaller than it had been in the past, put we’ve got a lot of brotherhood this season,” Griffiths said. “We’ve all played together for eight, nine, 10 or 11 years for some of us and I think that’s a big help. Nothing compares to brotherhood like that.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have a quarterback in Bannon, who is getting his third and final chance to lead Plymouth toward a championship.
“He’s done really well this year; he’s worked on it,” Chris Sanborn said. “We thought last year he left some throws, when we looked at the film. He’s running really well and that’s what carried us to the championship against Alvirne (in the 2018 title game). But he needed to improve on his throwing and he’s done that. He had a couple of nice touchdown passes today. He’s improved his footwork, and I’m really proud of him.”
And now the journey back to the top for the Bobcats will take its next step this weekend. The winner of Saturday’s game will play Gilford/Belmont or Kennett in next week’s quarterfinals.
“There is a lot of competition out there. Every team is really good and we’ve just got to keep working hard and that’s how we’ll win,” Trevan Sanborn said.