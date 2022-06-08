NASHUA -- Despite his team's 17-1 record, Portsmouth High boys lacrosse coach Chad Vischer still felt like the Clippers still hadn’t played their best game entering Tuesday night’s Division II semifinal with Timberlane.
After the game, Vischer felt like he saw the best of what the top-seeded Clippers have to offer. The defending Division II champions dominated from the start, as a 5-0 first quarter bled into a 17-3 victory over No. 4 Timberlane at Stellos Stadium.
The game was a playoff rematch of last year’s championship game that the Clippers won, 9-6.
“I’ve been saying for a while that I don’t know if we played our best, but today we put it together. Vischer said. “Today was absolutely our best complete game.”
Senior Mike O’Neil scored four goals to lead a Portsmouth attack that featured eight goal scorers. Keigan Delisle (three assists) and Keghan Myers added three goals apiece.
“I thought we had a pretty OK warmup, but then once we started going, a few goals started coming back-to-back,” Delisle said. “Once the energy picked up, especially from the sideline, it quickly turns the tide of this game in our favor.”
Portsmouth will look to make it back-to-back championships when it faces off against No. 2 Derryfield School (16-3) in Sunday’s Division II title game at Exeter High at 5 p.m. The Cougars advanced with an 11-8 win over No. 3 Windham (15-4) in Tuesday’s earlier action.
Derryfield won four straight Division II championships from 2016 to 2019, including a pair of finals victories over the Clippers in 2017 and 2018.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” O’Neil said. “It’s my senior year, they’re our biggest rival, so this is more than the biggest game of my life. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
O’Neil opened the scoring two minutes into the game and sandwiched his second goal around a pair of goals by Myers with five minutes left in the first quarter. O’Neil then wrapped around the net to beat Timberlane goalie Brady Marston (eight saves) with 24 seconds remaining to give Portsmouth a 5-0 lead entering the second quarter.
“(Portsmouth) was not dropping. They were shooting hard and they’re not selfish,” Timberlane coach Ken Blaszka said. “In this game, when momentum comes into play, it can take over the game, and that was the first quarter. It went south from there.”
Baden Patterson kept it rolling with a goal early in the second, before Eric George scored the first goal for Timberlane (15-5). Delisle responded by scoring off an assist from Myers to jump-start another 6-0 run that left Portsmouth with a 12-2 halftime lead.
“We’re not unbeatable by any stretch, but we have a lot of tools and it’s hard to shut down, five, six, seven guys that can shoot,'' Vischer said. “So we tried to play the mismatches and our big thing is that we try to play our game plan.”
Though the Clippers are the defending champs, Derryfield has perennially set the standard for excellence in the division under coach Chris Hettler and Vischer expects it to be the biggest challenge of the season. Portsmouth upended Derryfield three weeks ago in Portsmouth, 12-9.
“I wish we could’ve had a weaker opponent,” Vischer joked. “But it’s the two best teams. Chris is a great coach and he’s going to have them ready. Chris and I are friends and we text all the time. I love coaching against him.”