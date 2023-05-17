Miles

Portsmouth reliever Eliot Miles after the last out was recorded in the Clippers' 4-3, eight-inning win at Pinkerton Academy.

 DAN DOYON

DERRY — In the midst of a three-game losing skid, the Portsmouth High School baseball team needed to reverse its direction against defending Division I champion Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday.

The task was a difficult one, but the Clippers got what they needed.