DERRY — In the midst of a three-game losing skid, the Portsmouth High School baseball team needed to reverse its direction against defending Division I champion Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday.
The task was a difficult one, but the Clippers got what they needed.
After Jacob Albert’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game, Portsmouth’s Boden Driscoll delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the eighth that reliever Eliot Miles protected to give Portsmouth a 4-3 victory.
“This was huge. We dropped three in a row and it was on everyone’s mind not to make it four,” Miles said. “I personally think that was the best game we played all year. Our bats are getting better, but I think that was the best defensive game all year. Then we came up with hits when we needed to.”
Miles also played spectacular defense at third base behind Portsmouth starter Jake Carlisle, who gave up two runs on five hits in six innings. Miles gave Portsmouth a 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly after Matthew Minckler led off the fifth inning with a triple.
“It was very pleasing to see us play real good baseball,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said. “Jake threw the ball real well. Defensively, we’ve haven’t played well at times and it has cost us. Today, defense probably won us the game.”
Portsmouth (11-5) nursed the lead until Pinkerton (12-4) tied it in the seventh on two walks and Albert’s hit, but Miles limited further damage when he struck out Pinkerton slugger Jackson Marshall with the bases loaded.
Miles then retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the win.
“For Boden to get that RBI, it gave us that adrenaline boost,” Miles said. “I knew I had to go back out there and finish it.”
The Astros carried a five-game win streak into the game and took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI triple by Marshall.
Portsmouth took a 2-1 lead off Pinkerton starter Casey Watson in the third on RBI hits by Minckler and Miles, but Pinkerton tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning on Lorenzo Corsetto’s groundout.
“Portsmouth is a good team. Coach Hopley does a great job and every time we play them it’s a battle,” Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said. “They just made a couple more plays than us.”