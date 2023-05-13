Ports Amend
Derryfield School’s Tyler Lautieri, left, stick checks Portsmouth’s Zac Amend while Ethan Flanagan looks on in the first half of Thursday night’s in Portsmouth.

 DAN DOYON

PORTSMOUTH — From the moment Lucas Patten and Zac Amend woke up on Thursday morning, it was difficult for them to concentrate on anything other than the impending showdown that their Portsmouth High boys lacrosse team would have later that night against rival Derryfield School.

It had been nearly a year since the Clippers wrapped up their second-straight Division II championship with its 16-10 victory over the Cougars in last year’s title game, and the fact that both teams were undefeated added extra spice to Thursday’s rematch.