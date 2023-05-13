PORTSMOUTH — From the moment Lucas Patten and Zac Amend woke up on Thursday morning, it was difficult for them to concentrate on anything other than the impending showdown that their Portsmouth High boys lacrosse team would have later that night against rival Derryfield School.
It had been nearly a year since the Clippers wrapped up their second-straight Division II championship with its 16-10 victory over the Cougars in last year’s title game, and the fact that both teams were undefeated added extra spice to Thursday’s rematch.
And once again the game lived up to the hype in front of an electric crowd at Tom Daubney Field, and Patten’s game winner in the fourth quarter helped propel the Clippers to a 9-8 victory.
“I could barely sleep last night; it was like Christmas morning,” Patten said. “We knew it was going to be a fight and that’s what it was. We’re happy to come out with a win against a great team.”
Patten has developed a knack for scoring game-winning goals. He scored in overtime for a 9-8 win over St. Thomas Aquinas last week to keep Portsmouth (12-0) undefeated heading into this week.
Amend added three goals to continue his spectacular junior season spearheading a Clippers offense that has averaged over 12.3 goals per game. The Bryant University commit has 44 goals and 21 assists so far this season.
“We had this day marked on our calendar. Even in class, we were thinking about it and it was so nice to get the effort we wanted,” Amend said. “(Playing Derryfield) brings the hardest out of us. ... As soon as I walked in the locker room, everyone was yelling and we’re all hyping each other up because we know we’ve got to keep that energy.
“It starts in the locker room, and you’ve got to keep that the whole game.”
Derryfield coach Chris Hettler had gotten the best of good friend and Portsmouth coach Chad Vischer for the majority of their encounters with four straight Division II championships. Derryfield (11-1) defeated Portsmouth in the 2017 and 2018 finals.
The Clippers ended Derryfield’s championship reign with a 2021 semifinal win on the way to a championship win over Timberlane. Portsmouth has now extended that winning streak over Derryfield to five games.
Derryfield erased a 7-4 deficit to tie the game at 7-7 on Tate Flint’s goal late in the third quarter. RJ Poule scored three goals to pace the Cougars, while goalie Parker Lebiedz made nine saves.
Portsmouth sophomore goalie Kai Paterson made four of his nine saves in the fourth to preserve the win.
“For a long time (Portsmouth) was trying to get over the hump, and now they’ve come along to fight with us and it’s a great rivalry,” Hettler said. “They’re is a lot of respect between both teams. Both coaching staffs respect each other. Obviously it (stinks) to lose today, but this is a fun game to be a part of and hopefully we’ll get another shot.”
It’s highly likely that Hettler will get his wish of another chapter during the Division II tournament, which begins June 1.
Despite having the recent upper hand in the matchup, Vischer still considers Hettler’s program the measuring stick of the division, and he still feels like the Cougars’ depth advantage could prove vital when it counts.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work. They’re a fantastic team and we proved we could hang,” Vischer said. “Even though we’ve beaten them the past five times we’ve seen them, they’re still the class of the league.”
Vischer’s biggest concern was that he didn’t want to disappoint the large home crowd that packed the stands, so the final result was a weight off his mind.
“We had a big crowd and I was nervous,” Vischer said. “We hadn’t had this atmosphere in 16 years, so I was really concerned we were going to lose 15-1, just like Derryfield of old. I’m just so proud of this team and coaching staff.”