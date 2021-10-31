PORTSMOUTH — Once the Portsmouth High School girls soccer team figured that it could not only compete with but beat some of the perennial powers in Division I, the Clippers had no doubt this could be a special season.
There was still one thing they felt they needed to do to truly take the next step: beat two-time defending champion Exeter, a model program over the past 16 seasons.
It wasn’t easy, but second-seeded Portsmouth pulled off its biggest win since moving back up to Division I by jumping out to a 3-0 lead and holding on for a 3-2 victory at Tom Daubney Field.
“For the seniors, we had never beaten Exeter in all four of our years so to do it in the quarterfinal game with everything on the line it felt really good,” Portsmouth goalie Sofia Ranalli said.
Exeter (11-5-2) had its 34-match winning streak snapped earlier this year, a streak that included a 4-1 win over Portsmouth in last year’s quarterfinals. The Blue Hawks tied Portsmouth (16-1-1) during the regular season, and the Clippers have won eight straight since.
“We knew it was going to be a tight game coming into it, but we kind of put together what we’ve been working on the whole season,” Portsmouth’s Mia Smith said. “This feels great.”
First-year Portsmouth coach Mickey Smith will guide the Clippers into their first appearance in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Exeter High School’s Bill Ball Stadium to play No. 3 Bedford (15-1-2). The Bulldogs advanced with a 6-2 win over No. 6 Timberlane.
“We knew Exeter had the firepower to come back, so we knew they were going to keep coming,” Mickey Smith said. “ The pressure their midfielders were putting on us in the middle part of the second half was just intense; we just could not seem to gain possession of the ball. But we managed to hang on.”
The Clippers gained a 3-0 cushion after first-half goals by Annie Parker and Mia Smith, while Kellsie Flint banked in a penalty kick 41 seconds into the second half past Exeter goalie Kristen Bickford.
Exeter didn’t go down without a fight, with the Blue Hawks’ sustained pressure resulting in a goal by Lauren Roeder. Emma Smith banked in a header off the crossbar from Amelia Cambio’s shot to bring Exeter within 3-2 with 23:38 left in regulation.
“A goal is a goal and it’s kind of a bummer, but I thought the team did a great job of keeping our heads in the game and not letting us get down,” Ranalli said. “We just kept off the pace and played hard all the way through.”
Portsmouth’s defense buckled down and matched Exeter’s energy to keep the Blue Hawks off the board the rest of the way.
“We’ve certainly never had a win in Division I like this and Exeter knocked us out of the playoffs last year by quite a large margin, and that’s a game we talked about at the beginning of the year,” Mickey Smith said. “We wanted teams like Exeter and the perennial powers to respect us. We felt like we weren’t competing against those programs in past years.
“The tie against them during the regular season made us feel like we could compete, and getting that win today gets us to that next step.”
Exeter coach Megan Young has guided the Blue Hawks to nine state championships in her 21-year tenure. This year’s Portsmouth team is the best she’s ever seen.
“They just have a ton of depth from top to bottom,” Young said. “They’ve got great players and they do a nice job.”