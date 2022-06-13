EXETER — Even though the Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse team entered Sunday night’s Division II title game as the defending champion, there was still something to prove against a Derryfield program that had set the standard of excellence within the division.
After losing title games to Derryfield in 2017 and 2018, the Clippers can finally say they beat the Cougars when it mattered most.
Mike O’Neil and Keigan Delisle netted four goals each, while Dylan Roelofs and Dom Maldari scored three goals each to lead top-seeded Portsmouth to a 16-10 victory over No. 2 Derryfield at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium.
“I couldn’t be happier, we came out and played our ‘A’ game and it really showed. I don’t think we could’ve done better and we left it all out there,” O’Neil said. “This means everything. They’re our biggest rival and it was the biggest game we could’ve asked for, so I’m really happy to get the win.”
Derryfield (16-4) piled up 65 straight wins and four championships between 2016-2019 before Portsmouth (19-1) won last year’s championship with a 9-6 win over Timberlane.
“That was a heck of a battle,” Portsmouth coach Chad Vischer said. “It was the second quarter and I said ‘guys, we’re only up by three against the perennial power with the best coach in the state’. You’re not just going to win, you’ve just got to be ready to grind and that’s what we did.”
Maldari scored two goals in the first quarter to help Portsmouth take a 4-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
O’Neil scored back-to back goals early in the second before Alex Murray scored for Derryfield. Roelofs scored to give Portsmouth a 7-4 halftime lead.
The Clippers created a much needed cushion when Ethan Flanagan and Delisle opened up the third quarter with goals, as the Clippers led 11-7 entering the fourth.
“That was a fun game to be a part of. It was high paced, high energy and both teams played really hard,” Derryfield coach Chris Hettler said. “I thought we needed to make some stops in keys areas. We were trying to get on a run, but just couldn’t quite get it.”
Flanagan and Nick Smith scored in the fourth quarter to give Portsmouth a 13-8 lead.
“I’m very proud with the way we played," Vischer said. “We’ve done it all year. We had the talent.”