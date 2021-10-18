Opponents don’t win at Exeter High too often. But Bedford did, and that was enough to catapult the Bulldogs to No. 4 — up from 10th — in the latest Union Leader High School Football Power Poll released today.
Bedford edged then-No. 3 Exeter, 15-13, on Joe Mikol’s 32-yard field goal with 3.2 seconds remaining last Friday night. Mikol, also the team’s quarterback, engineered a 14-play drive in the closing minutes that set up his own heroics.
Voters deemed that victory significant; no team this season has made a six-position jump in one week.
In the process, Bedford improved to 5-2 in Division I North. The Bulldogs host 3-4 Concord on Friday night in their regular-season home finale.
Winnacunnet, which prevailed at then-No. 7 Goffstown on Saturday, remained No. 1 for a sixth straight week — the fifth straight week in unanimous fashion. The Warriors and No. 2 Londonderry, which handled Keene on Friday, are Division I’s only two unbeaten (7-0) teams.
Pinkerton Academy, which won at then-No. 5 Bishop Guertin on Saturday night, jumped from No. 4 to No. 3, replacing Exeter. The Blue Hawks dropped to fifth.
The lone matchup of ranked teams this weekend features Londonderry at No. 8 Salem. The Blue Devils, the preseason favorites in the Power Poll, have won three straight after losing two of their first three.